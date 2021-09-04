He also wants you to know those are not Pokémon characters in the 3rd act of ‘Shang-Chi.’

Note: A minor Shang-Chi spoiler is discussed during this interview.

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about the latest MCU movie. During the wide-ranging and fun interview, Feige talked about making Shang-Chi, if they thought about introducing Shang-Chi as a supporting character in a different movie the way they introduced Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the Blip Easter egg to look out for, when we might get another Avengers movie, Loki Season 2, the Captain America 4 release date with Anthony Mackie, the status of his Star Wars movie with Loki head writer Michael Waldron, and more. In addition, he also wants people to know that in the third act of Shang-Chi those are not Pokémon characters. I guess in early screenings some of the audiences thought they saw them.

As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.

COLLIDER: Was Shang-Chi dusted in the Blip?

KEVIN FEIGE: I don't want to answer that question because I want people to see the movie. This movie has one of my deepest cut Blip references, "Easter eggs," in it. I don't know if you noticed it or not, but I love it. And it is obscure. I want to see if we can bring it into other movies, but let's let people see the movie and decide.

When I watch it again, I now will be looking closer.

FEIGE: I'll give you a hint. It's purely visual. It's not a dialogue reference. It's a visual reference.

Did you guys consider using Shang-Chi in the way Black Panther was introduced into the MCU as a supporting character in a previous movie, or was it always the intention of introducing him, solo movie, this is where you're going to get him?

FEIGE: Solo movie was always the intention. Now that doesn't mean the intentions don't change sometimes as they did with Black Panther, when we decided to make Civil War. But in this case, it was always Shang-Chi because as you see the movie, what we love about it is not just the individual character Shang-Chi, but the world that he is from, and the family sort of Shakespearian element of his entire family history.

Do you guys envision Shang-Chi as a trilogy?

FEIGE: We always make a movie with the intention of trying to make it well enough that people are very interested to see more stories. And if they are, then we'll tell more.

So you're not going to answer this one.

FEIGE: No, I just did.

Who wins in a fight between Shang-Chi and Thor or Shang-Chi and Hulk? I'm just curious about his power level as compared to some of the other MCU characters.

FEIGE: I think who wins in a fight, Tony Stark or Hulk, well, is Tony Stark wearing a suit or is he not in the suit? I think there are various power levels that you see in this movie of Shang-Chi. At his most powerful, Shang-Chi is pretty darn powerful, but so is the Hulk. So, you know what's the most disappointing answer, it would be a draw.

Right, sure.

FEIGE: That's the worst answer. They used to do that in the comics with team ups, remember that, and then it would be a draw, and you'd go, "I don't like that.”

Yeah, I know. But I'm very happy that What If, by the way, is on the air? I just have to say that.

FEIGE: Well, thank you.

When do you think we might be getting another Avengers type movie? Do you think it's like four years away, five years, more?

FEIGE: We want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. Then you need some time as we did in phase one to build that saga before you start bringing everybody together.

Every day I see on Twitter, people wondering when is the Spider-Man trailer going to drop? So I'll ask you, when do you think the Spider-Man and the Dr. Strange 2 trailers, when do you think they might drop?

FEIGE: They will both be coming out before the movie comes out. We'll have the trailer come out first, and then before the movie. If you look at the release date for the movies, you go, "It'll definitely be before that."

What is the status of your Star Wars script with Michael Waldron?

FEIGE: In the works, in progress.

Can you at least say, is it a solo movie or is it one of these things that could be a movie and a Disney Plus thing?

FEIGE: It's not about Han Solo. Han Solo is not in it, though.

Now that you've announced that Anthony is returning for Captain America 4. Do you already have a release date in mind?

FEIGE: Yes, we always work towards release dates, that doesn't mean they don't shift and change, certainly as we've seen lately, but we have something specific in mind.

Do you think it could be filming next year?

FEIGE: I forgot to bring the schedule.

Marvel used to announce the start of productions. I'm very curious, you guys still haven't announced your Black Panther 2 cast or some of the key people that are working on it, whether it be director of photography, or some of the other crew. Is there a reason you're not doing these start of production announcements?

FEIGE: That's a good question. I don't know, now that you mention it, I do recall we used to do that. I think we used to do that to sort of get ahead of any leaks or set photos that could be leaked, things like that. I think we now realize people are going to get pictures of whatever they want to get pictures of, if you're out in public, but it's a good question. We could look into that just for you, Steve, especially with ED-209 pointing guns in my face.

Exactly. I am very excited about Loki getting a season two on Disney+. Do you envision that filming next year, and are you talking to people about who might be directing and writing the series?

FEIGE: It is underway. We're developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly, and I'm not being evasive. We have a start date. I'm not sure exactly where it falls between next year or the year after.

When will you be announcing Young Avengers?

FEIGE: When will we be announcing anything in this world? We'll have to figure out. We just announced the release date for the Hawkeye series. We announced a lot of stuff last time we were on that stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, and now we still have to make good on many of the things we've announced then.

Do you think that Marvel will be going to more non-earth planets after Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

FEIGE: Yes.

Anything you want to tease more than that?

FEIGE: No, but I think it was always something that we were very anxious to do, to be able to tell stories throughout the entire... It is called the universe after all, and I think audiences now are very comfortable going to strange planets with us. So we certainly will continue to do that before Guardians 3 and after Guardians 3.

The Ten Rings will return. Do you envision this as a Disney+ thing, or is this more of a movie?

FEIGE: It could be any or both, or you never know when the Ten Rings could show up.

The thing about Shang-Chi, the third act could take place in almost a Miyazaki movie. It is really pushing where the MCU is. I love stuff like this. It just expands the universe, but was there any concern that maybe this is almost too much for some people or do you think that after having a talking raccoon, the audience is ready for everything?

FEIGE: I think it's all in the execution. I don't know that anything is too far. We certainly never looked at it like that. There are other planets within the Marvel Universe, as you mentioned, there are other realities, there are other universes, there are other dimensions, and I see no reason not to explore them all, if they can be part and parcel of an emotional story, connected to character. Certainly Ta Lo in the third act of Shang-Chi is exactly that. And I don't think it's too much. The only thing that's surprised me in early reactions, and I don't know if this has been online, but it was in some of the early screenings, a lot of the reference points...Some people think there are a couple of Pokémon characters in there, they're not Pokémon characters, but they are inspired by similar things, I guess, which took me by surprise.

I'm out of time, but could I just ask you one other thing?

FEIGE: Yeah.

You obviously watch early rough cuts of all the movies, obviously, and I'm just curious with the upcoming movies, like Taika's Thor sequel. How does that movie, when you see a rough cut of that compared to the last one, how does it compare, and what was your reaction after watching it?

FEIGE: It's very difficult to compare any first cut to a final cut. We usually compare them to other first cuts we've seen and everything is always rough and everything is, by the way, I'm not even admitting I've seen the rough cut of Love and Thunder, but in general, you look for the promise that can be fulfilled. And we've been very lucky that all of our rough cuts, no matter how rough, hold great promise.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.

