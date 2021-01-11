Over the past few years, one of the things I kept hearing from people in Hollywood was that Kevin Feige might be involved in the Star Wars universe. It was the one rumor that would not go away. I’d heard everything from Feige is now running Star Wars, to how he was working hand in hand with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on The Mandalorian and the other upcoming Star Wars series.

And I get it.

While The Mandalorian has enchanted Star Wars fans of all ages, the recent round of new Star Wars movies were divisive to say the least. And Feige has a proven track record with Marvel Studios of delivering crowd-pleasing films that are both commercially and critically successful, so it makes sense that fans would want to see what he could do with the Star Wars universe.

I know I do. I’d love for Disney to announce that Feige is taking on a creative role in charting the future of Star Wars.

Over the past 13 years, Feige has taken Marvel to heights no one could have dreamed when Iron Man first hit theaters in 2008, and a lot of us have wondered what he could do if he was running Lucasfilm instead of Kathleen Kennedy.

So in a bid to get to the bottom of all these rumors, when I spoke to him yesterday during the press day for the fantastic Disney+ series WandaVision (which premieres January 15th), I asked him point blank if he was involved in Star Wars besides the movie he is producing. He said:

“Not at all.”

Now before you start up a conspiracy theory and say Feige wasn’t telling me the truth, what you need to know is I’ve been interviewing Feige since 2007 and he doesn’t lie. If he doesn’t want to answer something, he will either not say anything, or he will answer something in a careful, diplomatic kind of way where every word is carefully thought out. But when he says no to something, it means no. I can’t find any example of him not telling me the truth in all my years of interviewing him.

So while things can easily change in the future, for now, I think we can officially put this rumor to bed.

