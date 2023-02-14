With films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Blade, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty setting the scene for Marvel’s Phases Five and Six, many fans have been wondering what - if anything - is next for the story of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Following the massive success of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which rounded out Jon Watts’ trilogy of films centered around the web-slinging Avenger, it would be a massive mistake to let future installments pass the studio by. And, barring the departure of Holland, something the actor has gone back and forth on over the years, MCU head Kevin Feige says that there are plenty more Peter Parker-centered stories on the way.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the man at the top was asked about Marvel Studios’ current relationship with Sony (who owns the rights to the character) and whether audiences can look forward to another Spider-Man movie down the line. To this, Feige said, “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.” For an “all I will say” statement, he gave us a lot of information to run with!

So, while we may not be seeing any Spider-Man movies on the docket for the next two phases (as of right now), it’s clear that Feige and the rest of the team at Marvel know that they have a fan-favorite franchise on their hands featuring one of the most beloved actors the MCU has ever known.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' Concept Art Shows Peter B. Parker's Journey to Fatherhood

When we last left off with Peter Parker (Holland) in No Way Home, he had lost everything. While the fun addition of Spideys (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield) and villains (Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church) of yesteryear put an enjoyable twist on the multiverse-hopping movie, it was certainly the darkest of the trilogy. Peter ended up on his own by the end after Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) was murdered by the Green Goblin (Dafoe) and MJ (Zendaya) and Ned’s (Jacob Batalon) memories were wiped with no recollection of their close relationships with Peter. The film was a box office smash and a big win for theaters with folks beginning to return following the COVID slump.

With Holland digging into other projects including the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, an untitled Fred Astaire biopic, and the upcoming on-screen adaptation of Mark T. Sullivan’s novel Beneath a Scarlet Sky, fans have been wondering if he’ll don his now homemade suit and snap back into action. Thankfully, all signs seem to be pointing that way with Feige’s latest comments.

If you’re looking forward to more Spider-Man content, the animated adventure continues on June 2, 2023, when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters. Along with that film, it was recently announced that Spider-Man Noir would be receiving his very own self-titled series courtesy of Amazon. You can check out a trailer for Across the Spider-Verse below.