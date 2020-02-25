Kevin Hart to Star in Action-Comedy from ‘Broad City’ Duo, ‘Night School’ Director

Kevin Hart is set to star in an untitled action-comedy from Broad City duo Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, who will write the script as well as executive produce the film for Universal Pictures.

Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) is set to direct and produce alongside Will Packer and James Lopez, as well as Hart. The film will be a co-production between Will Packer Productions, Blackmaled Productions and Hartbeat Productions, whose three principals previously teamed for the hit 2018 comedy Night School. Packer also produced Hart’s Ride Along movies.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and there’s no shortage of executives keeping them there, as Erik Baiers and Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio, while Sheila Walcott will oversee Lee’s company, and Bryan Smiley and Carli Haney will keep an eye on things for Hart’s banner.

In addition to Broad City, Aniello and Downs previously teamed on the 2017 comedy Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson. Since then, Aniello directed the pilot for Comedy Central’s new series Awkwafina is Nora From Queens and Netflix’s upcoming reboot of The Babysitters Club, while Downs has served as a consulting producer on the Comedy Central series The Other Two. They’re both prepping to shoot an untitled pilot for HBO Max that they wrote and created with Jen Statsky.

Hart is coming off his revealing Netflix series Don’t F**k This Up, as well as Jumanji: The Next Level, which has grossed $787 million worldwide. Hart is set to return to the big screen in Sony’s dramedy Fatherhood, which hits theaters next January, and he recently signed on to star opposite Jason Statham in the action-comedy The Man from Toronto.

In addition to Night School, Lee directed Girls Trip and the Best Man movies for Universal. He recently wrapped the upcoming Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James. He’s represented by Paradigm, while Hart, Aniello and Downs are repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. Variety broke the news. To read more about Hart’s movie with Statham, click here.