In recent years, among other streaming platforms, Netflix has found enormous success in the celebrity documentary subgenre. As a collective viewership, it seems we cannot get enough behind-the-scenes insight into some of the world's biggest stars, with the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and even Michelle Obama getting the Netflix treatment. Beyond superstar performers and intellectual powerhouses, comedians can often make fascinating subject matters, with their humorous surface-level entertainment juxtaposed by their sometimes tragic and always poignant backstory.

With that in mind, Netflix has teamed up with two of the world's most famous comics in Chris Rock and Kevin Hart to provide a no-holds-barred look at the pair's joint 2022 stand-up tour. So, with that in mind, and with details released regularly, here is everything we know about Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only so far.

When Is 'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only' Coming Out?

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will be released on December 12, 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only'?

As alluded to previously, the documentary will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. For those without a subscription who need one in time to see this celeb doc, an ad-based subscription costs just $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device costs $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costs $15.49 per month.

Is There A Trailer For 'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only'?

On October 18, Netflix officially released a minute-long teaser for the documentary. This stylish teaser suggests that the stand-up tour itself may be a guise for the true identity of the documentary as both Rock and Hart's personal lives are discussed in detail, following each man as they rose to the top of their field. The hip-hop score, reminiscent of director Rashidi Harper's work on Hip Hop Uncovered, sets the tone for what looks to be a jam-packed, laugh-a-minute ride through the lives of two tremendously funny individuals.

The full trailer for Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only debuted November 30.

Who Is Starring In 'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only'?

Given the nature of the documentary, it is only the two lead men that seem to be making an appearance. There are likely to be interviews and archive footage of family members, friends, and professional colleagues of the two, with some other famous funny faces maybe getting a piece-to-camera, but no information is yet known.

As for the leading men themselves, Kevin Hart's rise to fame in the 21st Century has been well-documented, with his sell-out shows and high-profile movies earning him the title of 'household name.' Recently, Hart's long-awaited starring role in the Netflix original action-comedy Lift was put on hold, with its expected 2023 release date pushed back to January 2024. As well as Lift, Hart is also starring alongside Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Cate Blanchett (Carol) in the hotly-anticipated feature film adaptation of the Borderlands franchise directed by Eli Roth (Cabin Fever). Chris Rock on the other hand, whose acting career dates all the way back to an uncredited role in 1985's Krush Groove, has had an excellent 2023, with his roles as the voice of Kitty in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and as civil rights activist Roy Wilkins in George C. Wolfe's Rustin making sure his name stays on everyone's lips. Rock's relationship with Netflix is strong too, with his recent stand-up comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage reaching Netflix's Top 10 in the US just days after its launch. As if that wasn't enough, Rock has recently been touted to direct a biopic about Martin Luther King Jr that also sees Steven Spielberg (Jaws) on board as executive producer.

What Is 'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only' About?

Image via Netflix

The official synopsis for Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only reads:

"Follow these two comedy icons behind the scenes throughout a tour that will follow the couple as they tell firsthand accounts of their early lives, their struggles, their triumphs, and their brotherhood."

Fans of both comedians can expect a typically Netflix-style intimate look into their lives, with the emphasis on their 'brotherhood' key to making this celebrity documentary unique, with Kevin Hart himself saying in the teaser that “this is a story about two separate journeys that somehow align and end up at the same intersection at the top.” Set during a week of four sold-out shows for the pair in New York, expect the doc to deliver not just a breakdown of the two men's histories but also what life is like as one of the world's most in-demand stars when it's show-time.

Who Is Making 'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only'?

Director Rashidi Harper's background sits firmly in the world of hip-hop, with famous music videos and the six-part series Hip Hop Uncovered under his belt. His authorial style will be brought to this project alongside both Rock and Hart as producers, as well as the likes of Malcolm Spellman, Bryan Smiley, Oby M. Okoye, and Rashidi Harper himself. Executive producer credits on the production go to the likes of Dave Becky, Jeff Clanagan, J.C. Del Barco II, Kevin Healy, and Thai Randolph. The documentary has been edited by Michael Schultz.

More Kevin Hart and Chris Rock Projects Streaming on Netflix

While you wait patiently for the launch of Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, here are two projects by the men themselves, from comedy to drama, that you can watch on Netflix right now.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023) - A stand-up special that took Netflix by storm, Chris Rock is on top form in Selective Outrage, a live set performed in Baltimore, Maryland. Typically weaving punchy truth into his material, Rock discusses all-manners of current affairs without ever missing a comedic beat. Certainly not suitable for children, Rock is both uncensored and unapologetic in his delivery of this stand-up set for the ages. Selective Outrage is available to watch right now on Netflix.

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (2019) - In a new 6-part documentary series Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart gives unprecedented access to his life over the past year. Tapping into the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role model, and a businessman, Hart reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin's day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career. The series includes interviews with Hart's friends and family, rare archival footage from his childhood and early stand-up days, and personal anecdotes from the comic himself.

