It has been announced that Kevin Hart is joining director F. Gary Gray for the first time on the upcoming Netflix heist movie, Lift, per Deadline. Netflix acquired the project last March as a spec script written by Dan Kunka. Hart will also act as a producer on the film alongside Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Brian Smiley.

Hart will be starring in the upcoming heist film as part of the creative partnership between his production company, HartBeat Productions, and Netflix. In the film, Hart plays a master thief convinced by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist aboard a 777 flying from London to Zurich. HartBeat is currently in production on Me Time, a comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall.

Gray, meanwhile, is well-known in the action movie hemisphere for his previous directing of films like Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious, and Men in Black: International, as well as the remake of The Italian Job. He was set to direct the action film Muscle starring Vin Diesel, but both the star and director decided to put that project on pause so that Gray can do Lift and Diesel can make Fast and Furious 10. When both projects are completed, the production of Muscle will resume. Hart is coming to the project after working on the HartBeat-produced film, Fatherhood.

Lift is currently slated to go into production at the beginning of 2022. Although no release date has been confirmed for the upcoming film, it will exclusively premiere on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more info about this project as it moves forward.

