It’s been a while since we first heard of the Netflix heist movie Lift. First announced back in 2021, the movie tells the story of a master thief who's enlisted by the FBI to pull off the heist of a 777 plane mid-flight while it goes from London to Zurich. The streamer released a new image as promo for the film officially begins. Alongside this new image, new footage was featured in Netflix's 2023, which also confirmed a release date. It seems fans will have to wait till August 25 to see Kevin Hart pull of a heist.

The new image showcases most of the cast together in a warehouse. The image also includes an airplane model on a screen along with a bunch of suitcases suggesting that the members of the crew are discussing their ambitious plan down to the last detail. Beyond this, the image reveals very little about the movie. However, the preview trailer also provided a quick glimpse at footage from the movie, just enough for us to admire the beautiful European locations and get a couple of Hart lines in. Even though Hart is known for his comedic skills, Lift looks like it leans more to the action side, and his jokes will be just an added bonus.

Meet The Star-Studded Cast of Lift

Aside from Hart, the image also shows his fellow cast members Yun Jee Kim, Billy Magnussen, Úrsula Corberó, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Vincent D’onofrio side by side. We’re yet to see the rest of the cast in character, and that includes Sam Worthington, Jean Reno, Paul Anderson, Jacob Batalon, Viveik Kalra, and Burn Gorman.

Image via Searchlight

RELATED: Netflix’s 2023 Lineup of Korean Films and TV Shows Features 'Sweet Home' and 'The Glory'

Lift Director Is Back to His Exciting Roots

Lift is directed by F. Gary Gray, who helmed one of the most fun heist movies from the early aughts: The Italian Job. Over the last years, Gray has proven to be extremely eclectic by directing comedies like Be Cool, N.W.A.’s Academy Award-nominated biopic Straight Outta Compton, mega-blockbuster The Fate of the Furious and sci-fi comedy Men In Black: International.

The screenplay is co-written by Daniel Kunka (12 Rounds), Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve), and Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past). It’s an interesting combination of screenwriters, which teases epic action sequences, lots of twists, and characters whose morals are hardly black and white. And, most importantly, they’re all scribes who know how to inject the correct amount of fun in their stories.

Lift premieres on August 25. Check out the new image below:

Image via Netflix

Also check out the new Netflix preview to see the film in action: