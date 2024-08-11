Everyone loves to laugh, and there aren't many actors who can make fans laugh more than Kevin Hart, one of the leading comedic actors and stand-up comedians. With his rise to fame in the stand-up realm, Hart showcased his acting talents on the big screen, where he continues to prove his comedic genius. He is also known for having great chemistry with whoever he acts with, elevating their performances.

With all the talent, Hart has racked up an impressive slew of movies, primarily comedies but some dramatic performances. One watch isn't enough with so many great movies; fans must see them again because of their timeless comedy and enjoyability. Whether it be standout performances, well-crafted jokes, or a fun journey, these movies are great to watch anytime.

10 'Grudge Match' (2013)

Directed by Peter Segal

Fans love to question which legendary boxer would beat another in their prime; Muhamed Ali vs Mike Tyson, for example, is often brought up. Grudge Match is essentially that question, but instead, it uses two legendary boxers far beyond their prime. Thirty years after their retirement, two boxers decide to settle the score once and for all in a feud similar to Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro.

Hart plays the part of a promoter for a video game and adds a healthy dose of youth to a film about old vengeance. While Hart isn't in the movie as much as fans would expect, he shines in what little time he has with his comedic quips and superb acting of a greedy promoter. Grudge Match isn't anything to write home about, but the star-studded cast, fun concept, and self-aware humor make it enjoyable to watch multiple times.

9 'This Is The End' (2013)

Directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogan

Making his directorial debut alongside Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen created one of the wildest disaster movies ever. This Is The End follows an ensemble of well-known actors playing themselves during The Rapture. They try to survive the newly formed hell around them as celebrities continue to die around them. Hart plays himself, but unfortunately, he isn't a big part of the movie; he is only a cameo early on.

Even as only a cameo, Hart still excels in a hilarious scene with him and Aziz Ansari, making fans wish he was part of the main cast. This Is The End somehow continues to raise the stakes in this absurd comedy that is bizarrely vulgar right from the get-go. From brutally killing celebrities to dark imagery of hell, this movie is extremely gorey but still manages to play into that aspect with unrivalled comedy to lighten things up.

8 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' (2017)

Directed by David Soren

Based on Dav Pilkey's famous children's book series, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is an animated movie about the hero's surprising origin. Hart plays George Beard, an imaginative child who draws comics with his friend and plays all day. After the principal threatens to put them in separate classes, the two hypnotize him and make him into a ridiculous superhero who unexpectedly might have to actually save the day.

Unlike many of Hart's other movies on this list, Captain Underpants is a family-friendly film that plays on childlike humor and is surprisingly funny for older audiences. The film brings the comics to life as a faithful adaptation while still delivering a new experience with its slapstick comedy and goofy situations. Captain Underpants boasts a tidy plot and entertaining jokes that make the movie enjoyable for fans to watch a second time. Fans hope Pilkey's subsequent film adaptation of Dog Man will be as good as this movie.

7 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

When comedic goliaths team up, they can create a movie like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, featuring stars such as Steve Carrell, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogan, Romany Malco, and Jonah Hill. When 40-year-old electronics stock boy Andy Stitzer exposes himself as a virgin to the rest of his co-workers, they make it their mission to get him to lose his virginity. The cast goes on a crazy adventure with laughs and twists to create a refreshingly entertaining movie.

Hart only has a cameo in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, but he makes the most of his time, delivering one of the movie's funniest bits and an iconic line to boot. This classic comedy boasts a nostalgic sense of humor that, when used by this unstoppable group of actors, produces some of the funniest moments in any comedy movie. The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a fantastic movie that is on all the starring actors' top 10 movie lists because of the laugh-out-loud moments, funny plot, and endearing characters.

6 'Get Hard' (2015)

Directed by Etan Cohen

Get Hard features Will Ferrell as wealthy businessman James King, who is sentenced to jail after committing fraud. Scared of what might happen to him in the slammer, he enlists the help of Hart's character, Darnell Lewis, who King ignorantly believes to be a hardened criminal. Enticed by the great pay, Lewis creates a prison boot camp to help King get toughened up for prison, even though he has never been to jail and has no idea what he is doing.

Get Hard might be Hart's funniest role, as he perfectly embodies a man trying to be tough while teaching something he knows nothing of. Hart and Ferrell have incredible chemistry, with jokes bouncing off the two in effortless laughs with two comedic geniuses at work. The plot isn't up to snuff, but who watches a comedy movie for a story? Get Hard is widely entertaining, with great performances by the two leading men as they deliver crazy scenarios and hilarious jokes.

5 'Top Five' (2014)

Directed by Chris Rock

Chris Rock wrote and directed the film Top Five, a wholesome rom-com about an actor and a writer. After a stand-up comedian breaks into the acting scene, Chelsea Brown (Rosario Dawson), a profile writer for the New York Times, interviews him. After opening up to Brown unexpectedly, the two develop a special bond as they travel through New York.

Playing Andre Allen's agent, Hart delivers a comedic performance appropriate for this film, showing his versatility as a comedic actor. Top Five is a refreshing rom-com that pulls on the heartstrings and is a fun experience with a unique vibe. Top Five is well above Hart's top five movies as it is his highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, with 85% outside of one of his stand-up specials.

4 'Central Intelligence' (2016)

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Hart, Central Intelligence is a comedic espionage film that puts any James Bond movie to shame. After the overweight Bob Stone slims down and bulks up, he becomes a fearsome agent who must enlist the help of his high school bully to save a compromised satellite system. Hart plays Calvin Joyner, the then-bully and now accountant who helps crunch the numbers in this dangerously funny action film.

Johnson and Hart have proved time and time again that they are an unstoppable duo and the funniest pair in Hollywood. Central Intelligence showcases their impeccable chemistry, which is strong enough to carry any movie. Also, one of Johnson's best movies, Central Intelligence, has a good amount of heart and humor among the incredible action and gags the film relies on. The chemistry alone is enough to rewatch this movie, but the comedy and over-the-top action certainly help.

3 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Directed by Chris Renaud and Yarrow Cheney

Illumination continues its track record of fun and family-friendly movies with The Secret Life of Pets. After his owner gets a new dog, Duke's life is thrown into disarray, but things only get worse when the two dogs get caught by the pound during a walk. With the help of Hart's character, Snowball, and other strays, the two go on a journey to find their owner and learn how to survive on the streets.

The Secret Life of Pets proves to be one of illuminations best films with the loveable characters, solid storyline and fun adventure it takes fans on. Hart's incredible performance accentuates the juxtaposition of Snowball's appearance and demeanour. Hart undoubtedly has the best performance in the movie, with his hilarious voice acting, making an astonishing character. Overall, The Secret Life of Pets uses everything to its advantage to create a funny and enjoyable film that is great to watch again with kids.

2 'Ride Along' (2014)

Directed by Tim Story

Hart plays a security guard in Ride Along who tries to prove to his girlfriend's brother, a veteran cop, that he is worthy of her. When he finally gets into the police academy, the brother brings him on an intentionally terrifying ride along to test his mettle. However, things go south as they encounter a notorious crime boss, with Hart's character, Ben Barber, only making things worse with his quick remarks.

Hart again proves to be the perfect acting partner, as he has phenomenal chemistry with Ice Cube that makes the comedic scenes even funnier. Hart's iconic outbursts are present and work exceptionally well with Ice Cube's stone-cold performance. Focusing on two of the most rewatchable elements for a movie, action and comedy, Ride Along is too good only to see once. With a third Ride Along movie rumored, fans should go back to the first one and relearn why it is such a good movie.