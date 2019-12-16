First Trailer for Kevin Hart’s Netflix Doc ‘Don’t F**k This Up’ Pulls No Punches

0

Kevin Hart takes a look back at the year in the life of Kevin Hart in a new documentary series from creator Kevin Hart, starring and executive produced by Kevin Hart. Netflix is calling Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up a documentary series, though typically documentaries tend to be from objective third-party filmmakers and archivists who can stay at arm’s length from the material with as little bias as possible. This ain’t that.

What it is, as teased in the first trailer for the six-part series, is apparently an honest and at times raw look at the tumultuous last year in the world-famous comedian’s life, both personally and professionally. Nothing seems off limits here: The trailer focuses on both the Oscars host debacle and him cheating on his wife while she was pregnant with their child; one imagines the series will also explore the recent car accident that nearly took Hart’s life. The trailer also touches on his childhood and upbringing in Philadelphia, his relationships with friends, family, and loved ones over the years, and the balancing act of being a globally recognized comedian, actor, and businessman while trying to stay true to himself. While Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up looks more like a story shaped by Hart himself rather than an actual documentary, it does offer an unprecedented look into his life.

Season 1 (because apparently this is going to be an ongoing thing) arrives on Netflix December 27th. Add it to your watch-list now.

Check out the first trailer for Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up below: