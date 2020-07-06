Watch John Travolta Teach Kevin Hart How to Be An Action Star in ‘Die Hart’ Trailer

Quibi has released a trailer for its new Kevin Hart–John Travolta series Die Hart, and I am ready to sign back up, baby! Is it any coincidence that Quibi released this trailer the very same day that Day 1 subscribers’ free three-month trial expired? I think not!

The 10-episode action comedy finds funnyman Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. His dream is to be the kind of leading man who stars in action movies, and he gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream — albeit with a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic played by a bald and proud Travolta. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, played by Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones, Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Josh Hartnett and action movie veteran Jean Reno (The Professional, Mission: Impossible) co-star in the series, which was co-created by Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick). Clancy wrote the teleplay based on a story the two of them came up with together, and the series was directed by Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson and Bryan Smiley produced Die Hart, which was executive produced by Hart himself via his Hartbeat Productions banner.

Call me crazy, but I kind of love the idea behind this series, and the fact that Hart landed Travolta as his crazy co-star is really the best case scenario, or maybe second-best after Nicolas Cage. Either way, Travolta is, oddly enough, a major “get” for this series, and I’m stoked that Die Hart seems to be R-rated, as it allows Travolta to go big, and gives Hart a chance to show what he can do outside of the PG-13 arena in which he has thrived.

Die Hart will premiere its first three installments on Monday, July 20, with new chapters debuting every weekday until Wednesday, July 29. Watch the redband trailer below, and leave a comment if this is the kind of show that would get you to subscribe to Quibi, because I’m genuinely curious.