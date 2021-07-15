Hart will also be hosting an Olympics highlights show with Snoop Dogg this summer.

Peacock has debuted the first teaser for Hart to Heart, a new talk show starring Kevin Hart. The first three hour-long episodes of the show are set to be released on Thursday, August 5, with new episodes coming on Thursdays.

The guests featured on Hart to Heart will be announced each week ahead of the episode's release and will feature a wide range of guests, including award-winning musicians and A-list actors. Hart and the variety of guests will sit down, drink some wine, and let the conversation flow, as Hart uncovers what makes these world-class influencers tick and provides insight into who they truly are.

Kevin Hart explains the concept for the show:

“There's something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic. I couldn't be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they've never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

Hart is no stranger to being a host. Hart has hosted Saturday Night Live on three separate occasions, and has also hosted a number of award shows, such as the BET Awards, the MTV Music Video Awards, and the MTV Movie Awards. Hart will also soon debut Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, also a Peacock exclusive in which Hart and Snoop Dogg recap the Olympics.

Hart to Heart will be available exclusively on Peacock beginning August 5. Check out the teaser and synopsis for Hart to Heart below.

Armed with his insatiable curiosity, lightning wit and vintage wine, Kevin Hart sits down to interview A-list guests in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and of course, some humor. Hart to Heart will dig deep to find out what makes these world class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.

