He also talks about why they never say his character's actual name and trying to create real moments in the Netflix show.

With the seven episode limited series, True Story, starting to stream on Netflix tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Kevin Hart about making his first dramatic series. If you’re not familiar with the series, True Story is centered around a world famous comedian nicknamed Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry, and Kid is forced to answer the question of how far he'll go to protect what he has. Eric Newman, who served as showrunner of the Netflix hits Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, created the series and it also stars Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Theo Rossi, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane, and Lauren London.

During the interview, Hart talked about why they never real his character’s real name on the series, how they tried to create real moments in the midst of the chaos, how much of what his character goes through behind-the-scenes is really what he experiences on a daily basis, why he’s so excited for people to see the series, and more.

Watch what Kevin Hart had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Why they never say Kid’s last name or even a name.

How much of what his character goes through behind-the-scenes is really what he experiences on a daily basis?

How they tried to create real moments in the series.

