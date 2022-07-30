In July 2022, Netflix announced the new action comedy, Me Time, which will arrive on August 26, 2022. The film stars actor and comedian Kevin Hart as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who has everything perfectly organized. When Sonny's friend, Huck (Mark Wahlberg), invites him to his wild 44th Birthday party, Sonny's wife sees this as a chance for her to go on a trip with the kids while Sonny spends some time alone.

RELATED: From 'The Departed' to 'The Other Guys': The 11 Best Mark Wahlberg Movies Ranked

Viewers might have to wait awhile before they can stream the movie, but this means that there is plenty of time to stream the funniest comedies with Hart. Hart is attached to 98 projects so far. Among those films and TV shows are a few comedy or action-comedies worth watching or rewatching.

Ben Barber in 'Ride Along' (2014)

Images via Universal Pictures

James Payton (Ice Cube) was a police officer who has seen almost every crime while serving on the force, from drug busts to crooked cops. Ben (Hart) was a high school security guard whose day-to-day life involved breaking up school fights. Ben dated James's sister and intended to marry her, but first, he needed to get James' blessings.

Ride Along revolved around the relationship between James and Ben, along with some explosions and car chases for good measure. James despised Ben and saw him as a wimp who only acted tough. James made a deal with Ben that the only way he would get his blessing was if Ben joined him on a car ride to show him what a job of a police officer entails. Ride Along is available on HBO Max.

Darnell in 'Get Hard' (2015)

Image via Gary Sanchez Productions

James King (Will Ferrell), a stock trader, was sentenced to 10 years for committing fraud. Darnell (Hart) was a family man and a businessman who never committed a crime. James assumes that Darnell must know what life is like behind bars and asks for his help to train him.

James was sentenced to San Quentin prison and only has 30 days to prepare for transfer. During those 30 days, Darnell mentored James through a rigorous course to toughen James. James was unaware that Darnell never served in prison but was willing to pay him for the training. Get Hard is available on HBO Max.

Jimmy Callahan in 'The Wedding Ringer' (2015)

Image via LStar Capital

Typically, wedding planning is stressful. Besides worrying about the venue, food, guests, dress, and suits, there is also the pressure of the best man delivering a memorable but not embarrassing toast. Grooms that need a best-man to deliver an unforgettable speech turn to the Best Man, Inc. business.

Jimmy Callahan (Hart) stepped in as the best man for many weddings. After the wedding party, the groom pays him. Doug (Josh Gad) turned to Jimmy to help with not only the best man speech but to find other groomsmen and to teach him how to dance. The Wedding Ringer might be one of Hart's memorable comedic roles since he portrays a confident character who doesn't shy away from a challenge. The Wedding Ringer is available on Vudu.

RELATED: 'Father Of The Bride' And More Movies To Stream During Wedding Season

Snowball in 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures

What does life look like from the point of view of an animal? Among the cutest TV pets that are in movies, viewers might come across the animated film, The Secret Life of Pets. When people are away at work or school, the pets will have time to enjoy the foods they want, destroy their owners' homes, or patiently wait until their owner returns.

Hart voices the fluffy yet dangerous bunny, Snowball. Snowball's sweet looks and friendly appearance that is only him acting. Snowball has greater plans for conquering the world, even if no one really takes him seriously. The Secret Life of Pets is available on Hulu.

Calvin Joyner in 'Central Intelligence' (2016)

Image via New Line Cinema

About 20 years have passed since the last time Calvin Joyner (Hart) and Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) saw each other. The last time they saw each other, Calvin was the popular kid in high school, whereas Bob Stone was the bullied in school. Now, Calvin works as a successful accountant, and Bob works in the CIA.

As a CIA agent, Bob needed to track down information for the U.S. satellite system. He asked Calvin for a small favor but ended up having Calvin become a target as well. Placing an accountant in an extreme environment guarantees that there will be surprises around every corner. Central Intelligence is available on Hulu.

Fridge in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a remake of the classic 1995 film. Rather than a board game transporting teenagers into a fantasy world, it was a video game. Spencer, Fridge, Martha, and Bethany found an old video game in the school's basement. Once they turned on the game and picked their avatars, they were pulled into the television screen. They appeared as their avatar characters.

Hart portrays Fridge as his game avatar, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar. The zoologist and trusty Dr. Smolder Bravestone's sidekick might have had a few disadvantages like speed, strength, and cake. Fridge might have been slightly careless in the beginning as he tried to readjust to his environment where everything around him was his enemy. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is available on Starz.

RELATED: The Ol' Switcheroo - 9 Body Swap Movies, From 'Freaky Friday' To 'Your Name'

Franklin Finbar in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (2019)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Jumanji: The Next Level is a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This time, Spencer was trapped in the game. His friends, Fridge, Martha, and Bethany, are concerned about his sudden disappearance and try to find him in the game. As they turned on the game, other nearby individuals were sucked into the television screen.

In Jumanji: The Next Level, Hart still appeared as the avatar Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar, and this time he portrayed Milo's (Danny Glover) character. Milo is an older man and an acquaintance of Spencer's grandfather, Eddie. Milo needed more time to process what exactly happened to him and why he was in a video game. Jumanji: The Next Level is available on Hulu.

Teddy in 'The Man from Toronto' (2022)

Image via Netflix

It was only supposed to be a weekend getaway to celebrate Lori's (Jasmine Mathews) birthday. Teddy (Hart) planned out the ideal night with candles, food, and a nice Airbnb. The Airbnb cottage he booked was the same one a team of assassins stayed at.

The "Man from Toronto" was ruthless, and he would torture his victims in various ways until they told him the information he needed. Yet no one really knew what he looked like. So when the assassins see Teddy arrive at the Airbnb, they assumed that he was the "Man from Toronto," and they waited for him to interrogate the hostage in the basement of the Airbnb. The problem was that Teddy, never really hit anyone in his life (and preferred to not engage in that kind of violence). The Man from Toronto is available on Netflix.

NEXT: From 'Sausage Party' to 'Groundhog Day': 10 Great Comedies With Surprising Hidden Meanings