From his humble beginnings composing for the likes of the first Leprechaun to becoming one of only two composers to have ever written for both Star Wars and Star Trek, Kevin Kiner is a music legend. His careful attention to the intricate nuances of the material he works on has made him one of the most exceptional composers working today.

With an impressive back catalog of music featuring a diverse collection of beloved television series such as HBO Max's Peacemaker, AMC's hit series Dark Winds and even CSI, Kiner has earned multiple award nominations. Following years of working for Lucasfilm on many animated projects, Kiner finally makes the jump to live-action with Ahsoka, the latest example of his expertise.

10 'Samaritan' (2022)

Image via Prime Video

When thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is a former vigilante in hiding, he attempts to draw the living legend out of hiding. Based on the 2014 graphic novel from Mythos Comics, Samaritan tells a classic tale of good versus evil.

RELATED: The 10 Best Sylvester Stallone Movie Quotes, Ranked

Combining their years of experience scoring superhero and science fiction media, Kevin Kiner and Jed Kurzel joined forces to deliver this dark and menacing soundtrack. Pulsating throughout the film's runtime, the brooding music is right at home in Samaritan's crime-ridden city. At times, it can soar to the majestic heights of something from a God of Warboss battle, but the score of Samaritan mostly plays it safe, using conventional superhero film instrumentation.

9 'Peacemaker' (2022-Present)

Image via Max

A perfect blend of the hard rock sounds of '80s hair metal with futuristic synth sounds and somber acoustic guitars, Kiner's Peacemaker soundtrack is a stylized musical concoction. Simultaneously earnest and ludicrous, it perfectly captures the unhinged nature of the characters.

Reunited with his longtime composing partner Clint Mansell, Kiner heavily leans into director James Gunn's glam-rock vision. The composing duo shied from the use of piano, incorporating instead electric guitars even in its most emotionally charged moments. Hopefully, the duo will return for Peacemaker's upcoming season 2.

8 'Narcos: Mexico' (2018-2021)

Image via Netflix

Following their mega-hit series Narcos, the streaming giant Netflix stuck to its guns by producing a sequel, Narcos: Mexico. Determined to dominate the niche drug-trafficking-biopic corner of the streaming market, the series follows similar beats to its counterpart.

RELATED: The Best Period Dramas and Historical Shows on Netflix

With its musical foundation largely laid in the preceding series, Kiner keeps the instrumentation in the Narcos: Mexico score true to its roots. Made up largely of moody and ominous solo acoustic guitar sections, the score is often complimented by the series' tendency to incorporate numerous mainstream tracks with native Mexican productions.

7 'Doom Patrol' (2019-Present)

Image via HBO Max

Containing one of the most memorable main themes in recent years, Kiner and Mansell's Doom Patrol score harnesses the strengths of several legacy works from the science fiction genre. Mixing electronic and traditional string-based elements, Doom Patrol is moody and atmospheric with a transcendent quality that makes it a satisfying listen.

Its main theme is reminiscent of Jesper Kyd'sAssassin's Creed IIpiece 'Ezio's Family,' with its trembly guitars and solo female backing vocals. The other standout track, Longing for Their Daughters, is completely synth-driven, creating a melancholic soundscape that would be right at home in an episode of Stranger Things.

6 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (2021-Present)

The clashing of steel ignites Kiner's Star Wars: The Bad Batch score, demanding the listener's undivided attention. The show follows a squad of irregular clone troopers following the liquidation of the Grand Army of the Republic.

As the series shares close ties with Star Wars: The Clone Warsand Star Wars Rebels, Kiner leaps at the opportunity to reuse many of his old themes while delivering hours of new music. Among the new material, a revised version of the Bad Batch theme and Omega's theme are the standout tracks. Adding a much-needed emotional punch to the score, Omega's theme defines TheBad Batch.

5 'Star Wars Rebels' (2014-2018)

Image via Lucasfilm

Even in 2014, writing Star Wars music was nothing new to Kiner. Following The Clone Wars' cancelation, Kiner composed the music for the next series, focussed on a ragtag group of rebels between the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Creating a magical musical backbone for Rebels, Kiner's score has been described as the show's soul. Built upon the foundations laid by legendary composer John Williams, Kiner's Rebels score feels familiar, more so than his work on The Clone Wars, thanks to its use of a full orchestra, giving it an undeniable cinematic quality.

4 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2013)

Perhaps Kiner's most famous work, his scores for The Clone Wars have musically defined the franchise for an entirely new generation. Composed with the episodes' 20-minute-long episode format in mind, the average track length is two minutes, resulting in many pieces ending abruptly; however, there is much to love here.

Beginning with an explosion of roaring brass and pounding percussion that defined so much of the earlier seasons, the tone and composition style of Kiner's score matures as the series progresses. Providing emotionally charged music for the plethora of iconic moments - from Ahsoka's tragic departure from the Jedi Order to Maul and Savage's showdown against Darth Sidious - The Clone Wars' score is essential and transformative.

3 Ahsoka (2023)

Image via Disney+

Kiner's work on Ahsoka has quickly become a defining element of the series. Integrating Ahsoka's classic theme with entirely new elements and influences, Kiner introduces Japanese taiko drums to the mix, paying homage to the classic Japanese films that have inspired so much of the franchise's themes, imagery, and swordplay.

RELATED: Every 'Star Wars' Movie Ranked

A mystical score that evokes a classic sense of adventure, Kiner's work in Ahsoka is phenomenal. It harnesses Star Wars' essence while establishing a unique and refreshing identity, proving yet again that Kiner was born to score Filoni'snew era of the franchise.

2 'Tales of the Jedi' (2022-Present)

Image via Disney+

Tales of the Jedi, a six-part animated anthology series, provides fans with insight into several key events in the lives of Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano. As the series delves into previously unexplored details, Kiner is given the rare chance to explore the Clone Wars again.

Dripping with tension and evoking the same sense of a dreadful fate that John Williams achieved in his masterful Revenge of the Sith score, Kiner takes his work to the next level for Tales of the Jedi. Fans need only to listen to standout tracks Ahsoka is Ready and Dooku's Fall to uncover some of the most captivating and enthralling music Kiner has offered.

1 'The Clone Wars: The Final Season' (2020)

Image via Disney+

The Clone Wars returned for a seventh season in 2020. Kiner reprised his composing role for the series, fresh off having completed his work on Rebels, and combines over a decade's worth of experience writing for the beloved franchise.

Bold, dramatic and utterly chill-inducing, Kiner brings the full orchestral treatment to The Clone Wars. Utilizing a gold mine of themes created for Revenge of the Sith, Kiner puts a compelling spin on them, bringing the series to a close with 'Burying the Dead,' a somber and atmospheric piece that conveys a chilling sense of tragic finality. It's a bold and brilliant ending to this thrilling story and one of Kiner's finest efforts.

NEXT: 10 Best Soundtracks by Bear McCreary