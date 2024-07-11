The Big Picture Kevin McKidd will star in The Primrose Railway Children, a modern adaptation of a classic children's book.

The adaptation will be directed by Julian Kemp and written by Tom Bidwell, capturing the spirit of the original text.

Filming will take place in Scotland, with McKidd expressing pride in working with Scottish talents.

Scottish actor and director Kevin McKidd has been slated to star in an upcoming feature adaptation of The Primrose Railway Children, based upon the children’s book penned by beloved author Jacqueline Wilson. According to Deadline, McKidd will be playing Rob Robinson. Wilson’s book is a modern re-imagining of E Nesbit's classic The Railway Children. The text is being adapted by CBBC, an offshoot of the BBC that focuses on children’s entertainment. Alongside McKidd, the cast of The Primrose Railway Children also includes Nina Toussaint-White, known for the role of DS Louise Rayburn in Richard Madden’s Bodyguard, who is playing Robinson’s wife Sarah. Their three children will be played by Ava McCarthy, Ida Brooke, and Tylan Bailey.

Kevin McKidd is best known for the role of Dr. Owen Hunt on Shonda Rhimes’ long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which will be airing the premiere of the show’s twenty-first season to US screens on Thursday, September 26, 2024. McKidd’s character has been a part of the team at Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital for 16 seasons of Shondaland’s popular drama, and is expected to appear in the highly-anticipated upcoming season. McKidd is also known for roles such as Tommy in director Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting, Poseidon in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and for starring alongside fellow Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey as Colin in 2008’s Made of Honor.

What Do We Know About ‘The Primrose Railway Children’?

Image via Hulu

Based on E Nesbit’s classic text and adapting Wilson’s re-imagining, The Primrose Railway Children adaptation has been written by screenwriter Tom Bidwell, and will be directed by Julian Kemp. The story follows the three children: Phoebe, older sister Becks, and older brother Perry. The children live a comfortable life in the city of Glasgow, until their lives are suddenly turned upside down as they have to uproot their lives and move to the remote Scottish Highlands. The Railway Children, of which Wilson’s book was based on, was also recently adapted into a movie starring Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith, and Tom Courtenay.

Speaking on the upcoming feature-length project, McKidd said, "reading Tom’s brilliant script was a real joy, it captures the spirit and emotion of the original," referring to E Nesbit’s source material. "So it was an easy decision to come back and film this in Scotland. I’m always so proud and happy to come home and work with the brilliant crews and talents that Scotland overflows with.’" Filming is slated to begin later this month, and will be taking place in Glasgow, the Scottish Highlands, and surrounding areas.

Production begins this month on The Primrose Railway Children, with a release date yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Kevin McKidd can be seen in Grey’s Anatomy, which is streaming now on Hulu.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Main Genre Drama Seasons 20

