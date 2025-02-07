Kevin Owens has never been one for grand contract signings in the middle of the ring. No dramatic press releases, no cryptic teases—just a very Kevin Owens tweet about Girl Scout cookies and an incredibly specific timeframe for how much longer he’ll be wrestling. That’s right, KO just casually confirmed he’s sticking with WWE for another five years. On Friday morning, Owens took to Twitter and posted what might be the most wholesome contract announcement in WWE history. He promoted his daughter’s Girl Scout troop’s cookie sale and made a promise that should put any contract speculation to rest.

“If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more.”

While Owens didn’t explicitly say “I just signed a five-year WWE contract,” the numbers add up, and they spell disaster at Sac-sorry, that's the wrong reference. But anyway, it all lines up. Given that his previous deal was set to expire in early 2025, this tweet is his own way of telling fans that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

There had been plenty of uncertainty surrounding Owens’ WWE future in recent months. As far back as August 2024, KO himself admitted that his contract was running out in less than six months. This led to rampant speculation that he could be heading to AEW, or at least weighing his options.

Last October, reports surfaced that Owens had already quietly re-signed with WWE, but nothing had been confirmed publicly. Now, with this Girl Scout cookie-fueled reveal, it seems Owens has indeed locked himself in for another five years in WWE.

Kevin Owens — Wholesome Psychopath

For those who know Kevin Owens, this kind of contract announcement makes perfect sense. The former Universal Champion isn’t just one of WWE’s most talented and respected wrestlers—he’s also one of its most wholesome human beings. Owens has always made it clear his family comes first — something he told Collider back in December — and if a contract works best for them, that’s what he’s going to do.

Owens has also built a reputation as one of WWE’s most unexpectedly wholesome superstars, known for his love of zoos, animals, and sharing heartwarming moments with fans. This is a guy who bonds with grumpy koalas in Australia and enthusiastically rates different zoos. And he does love his friends too, like Sami Zayn. It's just that sometimes he wants to beat them up.

