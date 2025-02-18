The deep-seated rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is about to reach its most violent chapter yet, with the news that WWE has officially sanctioned an Unsanctioned Match between the former best friends and tag team champions for Elimination Chamber: Toronto, set for March 1 at the Rogers Centre, and who knows what on Earth these two will put each other through? After weeks of escalating tensions, the match was confirmed on WWE Raw on Netflix, following Zayn’s dramatic confrontation with WWE official Adam Pearce. Despite being officially not cleared from wrestling, following injuries sustained to his neck after a devastating piledriver from Owens, Zayn refused to back down, demanding Pearce make the match official.

Pearce initially resisted, citing Zayn’s injuries and lack of medical clearance, but the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion was relentless. Ultimately, WWE opted for an Unsanctioned Match, a rare stipulation used when a contest is deemed too dangerous for normal rules. The decision means WWE is not responsible for what happens when Owens and Zayn clash in front of their hometown Canadian crowd, so it truly is no holds barred. WWE will provide a referee to count the pinfall, but the rest of the match is really up to the competitors.

What Other Matches Will Happen at Elimination Chamber?

Elimination Chamber is all set to be the final, and most pivotal stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41. In addition to the match between Owens and Zayn — although calling it a match is going to be a generous descriptor, as brawl is probably more apt — there have been three more matches confirmed for the show, with two of them having massive implications for WrestleMania 41.

With Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair winning the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, the pair opted to face Gunther (for the World Heavyweight Championship) and Tiffany Stratton (for the WWE Women's Championship) respectively, meaning Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley need opponents for Mania. There will be two Elimination Chamber matches to find the opponents for those two, with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and TK currently qualifed for the Men's match, while Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi and TK in the Women's match.

Additionally, Stratton will team with WWE Hall of Famer and hometown hero Trish Stratus against Candice LeRae and former friend and tag team partner Nia Jax. Elimination Chamber streams on Peacock on March 1.