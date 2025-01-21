Kevin Owens, you slippery b*stard. Since KO turned on Cody Rhodes over his controversial alliance with Roman Reigns, fans have been waiting for the inevitable confrontation between Owens and Sami Zayn, who recently reunited with Reigns and the Bloodline. That moment finally came on WWE Raw, and while many expected Owens to lash out at Zayn, what actually happened left the WWE Universe stunned. Last night, Zayn came out for a promo to declare his entry in the 2025 Royal Rumble, outlining his dream of becoming a world champion, which he has yet to accomplish despite a few close shaves. And just as the crowd were fired up, out came Captain Miserable. However, the Winged Eagle Champion (he would love that term) hit a different note.

Rather than confronting Zayn with anger or accusations, Owens surprised everyone by expressing understanding and even gasp empathy for Zayn’s decision making, acknowledging Zayn’s loyalty and forgiving nature, comparing Zayn's behaviour towards Reigns — who treated him abominably — to how Zayn has repeatedly forgiven Owens for past betrayals.

“You’re a good person, that’s who you are. You’re my best friend. As my brother, I know you’ll be there.”

A WrestleMania Dream Match?

Owens didn’t stop there. He pitched what could be a WrestleMania dream scenario: If Owens defeats Cody Rhodes in their ladder match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, and if Zayn wins the Rumble match, the two could face off for the WWE title on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Owens reminded Zayn of that WrestleMania moment two years ago when they took down The Usos in the main event, but he said the next chapter could be the biggest yet.

“I know I’m going to walk out of the Royal Rumble as WWE Champion,” Owens said. “Because just like you had Roman’s back, you’ve got my back, right? I just know it.”

Now obviously, Owens is preying on Zayn's proclivity for following his heart rather than his head, but that would also mean betraying Rhodes, another close friend. The relationship between Owens and Zayn has always been one of WWE’s most compelling storylines, and it's been going on for near enough 20 years by this point, but this is a totally new dimension and it could take their feud to unseen heights. But how will it go? We'll soon see.

