As WWE prepares to bring back its iconic Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC this weekend, Kevin Owens is ready to take center stage. With a world title opportunity against reigning WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and a massive live audience both in the arena and watching at home, Owens spoke about the renewed excitement surrounding WWE and how the industry has once again captured the mainstream spotlight.

The event, airing live from the historic Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum where the first show emanated, marks the first Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC in decades. Wrestling legends like Hulk Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, and Rowdy Roddy Piper defined the show’s legacy, and now Owens hopes to add his name to the list of icons who’ve made history under its banner.

Owens believes WWE’s resurgence in popularity isn’t just a coincidence, it’s the result of years of hard work. Speaking to Collider — from the inside of his car, where he's been spending a lot of time recently — Owens credited the collective effort of WWE’s roster for the recent uptick in fan engagement.

“It’s just really about how hard everyone’s worked for so long, and eventually, things kind of lined up right. People started paying attention more and realized the show’s pretty great. There are a lot of talented, hardworking guys and girls here, giving it their all every single week.”

Owens also noted that a shift in WWE’s creative direction in recent years behind the scenes with the disposal of certain individuals caught the attention of mainstream media, which brought new fans back to the product.

“That change in direction made a lot of noise outside of WWE,” he explained. “I think that probably turned a few eyes toward us. Everybody started watching again and realized, like, hey, this is really good stuff now.”

Kevin Owens Would Have Thrived in the Original Saturday Night's Main Event

Owens will compete for the WWE Undisputed Championship against the American Nightmare on Saturday night, but the evening isn't just about that. Saturday Night's Main Event first graced screens nearly 40 years ago, and Owens reflected on the legends who once graced the Main Event ring and imagined himself facing off against icons of the past.

“Ricky Steamboat would have been pretty great,” Owens said. “I think me, or anybody from this era, would have a fantastic match with him. Rowdy Roddy Piper would’ve been incredible too. I wasn’t in a match with him, but he was the referee for one of my matches about 15 years ago, and just being around him for that little bit was pretty great.”

Owens also named Bret and Owen Hart and the British Bulldogs as wrestlers he would have loved to face, calling them “fantastic” and saying any of today’s wrestlers would be lucky to share the ring with legends of their caliber.

Kevin Owens Hasn't Given Up Hitting New Heights With WWE

Owens has achieved more than most in his WWE career, from world championships to WrestleMania main events. Yet, his hunger for new milestones hasn’t waned. Although he hasn't been a world champion in WWE since 2017, he was given what many wrestlers would have considered better than a title belt — Owens fought Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Night 1 main event of WrestleMania 38, in Austin's home state of Texas in what was the Texas Rattlesnake's first match in 19 years.

“When I first signed with WWE, I was basically told I’d probably stay in NXT and never really see the light of day on Raw or SmackDown,” Owens said. “And then, about eight, nine months later, I was on Raw with John Cena. From that point on, I’ve had WrestleManias, I’ve had titles, and I’ve been in the ring with my favorite wrestler of all time, Steve Austin. I’ve been able to take care of my family in a way I never fathomed.”

Though Owens feels he’s already exceeded his dreams, he admits there are still a few boxes left to tick.

“I’d love to be world champion again. I’d love to Main Event WrestleMania night two, since I’ve done night one already. I'd love to have a match with Rey Mysterio. But if my career ends tomorrow, I’d still be happy with what I’ve done.”