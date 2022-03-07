One of the first titles will be an anthology series featuring a rotating roster of artists that is set in the world of his cult-favorite films.

If you know Kevin Smith, then you know it all started with comics. From the story of selling his comic book collection to help make his first film Clerks, to writing some of the most prominent characters in comics for both Marvel and DC, and even owning his comic book store, The Secret Stash, Smith has always been a massive fan of the medium. Now, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Smith is teaming up with Dark Horse for a line of creator-owned comics that he will write.

Smith's line will be called Kevin Smith's Secret Stash Press, adopting the name from his comic book store. He will write each title, starting with Masquerade, an eight-issue masked avenger tale about a budding vigilante. Andy McElfresh will provide the art. Smith will also write Quick Stops, an ongoing anthology series featuring a rotating roster of artists that is set in the world of his cult-favorite films. "2022 marks the 25th anniversary of my comic book store, Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash. And after a quarter-century of selling comics, the Secret Stash is going to MAKE our own comics!" Smith said in a statement.

Smith revealed some additional details on his Instagram about Quick Stops. The first issue will star Holden McNeil, Ben Affleck's character from Chasing Amy, as he shares the story of how he met Jay and Silent Bob during his days as a clerk at arguably the world's most famous convenience store. The third issue catches up with Trevor Fehrman's Elias from Clerks II in a story titled "Pious Elias and the Crypto Kid." And as for future issues, he names Bluntman & Chronic, Ranger Danger, Mooby, MooseJaws, and more as upcoming characters in the series.

Smith, who is never at a loss for words, added: "Following the recipe written by Mike Richardson eons ago when he turned his comic shop into a legendary comic book publisher, the Secret Stash is ready to take the next step in its evolution," said Smith. "I'm ecstatic for Secret Stash Press to become a part of the Dark Horse multimedia empire, and I hope our books will bring new customers into comic shops and delight regular readers from all around the world."

Dark Horse Comics are the publishers responsible for Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy, and many more well-known titles. Mike Richardson, Dark Horse president, spoke on the new partnership. "I've been a fan of Kevin's films for years. The fact is, we have much in common. We've both worked in our own comic shops, worked in the film business, but most of all, have a passionate love for the comics medium. It only makes sense for us to finally team up, and I am extremely proud to announce his exciting new line of comic books and graphic novels here at Dark Horse. Kevin has a brilliant, creative mind, and I can't wait to see what he has in store for all of us."

Kevin Smith recently wrapped on Clerks 3, which is expected to release this year. He is also the showrunner for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation​​​​​​.

