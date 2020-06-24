Exclusive: Watch Kevin Smith, Greg Grunberg in ‘Max Reload and the Nether Blasters’ Trailer

MVD Entertainment has released the first trailer for Max Reload and the Nether Blasters, which co-stars geek gods Kevin Smith and Greg Grunberg, and features the voice of Wil Wheaton.

Written and directed by Scott Conditt and Jeremy Tremp, Max Reload is described as a love letter to gaming, retro nostalgia and the wonderfully ridiculous plotlines of 1980s adventure-cinema. Conditt and Tremp produced the film alongside Grunberg, whose geek-friendly credits include Alias, Heroes and J.J. Abrams‘ two Star Wars movie.

Tom Plumley stars as Max Jenkins, a small-town video game store clerk who discovers the only known copy of Nether Dungeon, the legendary lost installment of the Nether Game series. When he plays the game, he accidentally unleashes the ancient “Curse of The Ages,” turning friends and family into possessed ghouls hell-bent on destroying civilization. It’s up to Max and his best friends Reggie (Joey Morgan) and Liz (Hassie Harrison) as well as old-school gaming gurus Eugene Wylder (Grunberg) and Barton Grabowski (Joseph D. Reitman) to figure out how to beat the dark forces of The Nether before it’s game over for humanity.

The film co-stars Lukas Gage, Richard Lippert and Insidious actress Lin Shaye, as well as Cobra Kai‘s Martin Kove and his son, Jesse Kove. This low-budget indie movie was clearly a labor of love that certainly looks like a lot of fun, especially for those who are well-versed in gamer culture. I’ve enjoyed Smith’s acting work outside the View Askew universe in films such as Southland Tales and Live Free or Die Hard, so his presence here feels like an added bonus of sorts.

Max Reload and the Nether Blasters was executive produced by Rob Edwards, Charles Irion, Brian McKeaney, Tom Peterson, Daniel Floreani and Jaime Gangi. MVD will release the movie in select theaters on Aug. 7 before the film arrives on VOD the following week on Aug. 11. Watch the trailer below, and click here to read up on Grunberg’s graphic novel Dream Jumper.

–