In late 2019, the Marvel Television brand, which technically operated independently of Marvel Studios, was shut down. As reported by Variety, Marvel television productions were integrated into the Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment banners. This preceded a new wave of Marvel series on Disney+, where the shows were produced by Marvel Studios instead, with a stricter continuity between the television shows and movies set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the unfortunate casualties of the dissolution of the old Marvel TV banner and reintegration into Marvel Studios was a previously announced animated series for Marvel's Howard the Duck. Indie film icon Kevin Smith and Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator Dave Willis were attached to write and executive produce the animated series. While Howard the Duck has made some cameo appearances in the MCU over the last ten years, it's time for Marvel Studios to give the duck his due and let him get into some fowl trouble!

The Tragic Cancelation of the 'Howard the Duck' Series

The canceled Howard the Duck animated series is one of those tragic cases of what could have been. With his indie film credentials and comic book experience, Kevin Smith was perfectly suited for an adult Marvel-themed Howard the Duck animated series. Dave Willis, the writer and co-creator of such shows as Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Squidbillies, would have brought some biting, sarcastic, and satirical wit to the series as well. Based on the official description of the show on Marvel's website before the series was axed, it appeared that Marvel TV was planning a faithful adaptation of the classic Howard the Ducks comic, with the anthropomorphic duck "trapped in a world he never made." The series would have also included Howard's human girlfriend, Beverly Switzler, and his archenemy, the evil Dr. Bong. Considering Dr. Bong has never appeared in any live-action or animated media, it's disappointing that the show never got to see the light of day.

Now Is a Good Time for Marvel Studios to Revisit 'Howard the Duck'

An adult animated series for Howard the Duck would allow for more wiggle room and experimentation than the typical norm for MCU projects. Previously, the canceled series was being developed to stream on Hulu. However, recently, Marvel Studios and Disney are allowing more adult and TV-MA-rated fare on Disney+, as seen with Marvel's Echo. This development makes it the right time to revisit an animated Howard the Duck series, as it would ideally aim at a more adult audience, whether on Disney+ or Hulu. If Smith returned for the show, his talents would be tailor-made to realize a more faithful vision of Howard the Duck compared to the greatly maligned 1986 movie produced by George Lucas. A prospective animated show starring the anthropomorphic duck should offer something unique that audiences have never truly seen before from typical MCU fare. The series could also more closely align with Steve Gerber and Gene Colan's subversive, quirky comic book series, which was published by Marvel in the 1970s.

An animated format would also lend itself to Marvel Studios to imbue the show with some wicked satire and parody. The series could acknowledge the irony of the artistic changes forced upon Howard the Duck due to legal concerns voiced by The Walt Disney Company over the perceived similarities between Disney's Donald Duck and Marvel's Howard the Duck. The legal woes forced a redesign of Howard, including pants into his design. Disney's acquisition of Marvel Entertainment in 2009 resulted in The Walt Disney Company owning both characters. The animated series should poke fun and acknowledge this historical twist, much like Deadpool & Wolverine riffs at the expense of Marvel Studios, the company's more recent failures, Disney, and the old 20th Century Fox banner. Marvel should have a sense of humor regarding its past mistakes, and a Howard the Duck series would be the perfect outlet for that.

Howard the Duck Has Made Multiple MCU Appearances

Howard the Duck has made multiple live-action and animated appearances in the MCU, where he is voiced by Seth Green. MCU's Howard the Duck was first mentioned in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, where it's revealed that he was part of the collection of Taneleer Tivan, aka The Collector (Benicio del Toro). He is also seen partying with the Ravagers on planet Contraxia in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In Avengers: Endgame, Howard joins the Avengers during the final battle against Thanos and his forces. Currently, Howard the Duck resides in Knowhere, where he was seen playing cards with Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

More recently, Multiverse variants of Howard made some animated appearances in the first two seasons of Marvel's What If...?, specifically in the episodes "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" and "What If... Thor Were an Only Child" in Season 1 and the Season 2 standout episode, "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" The Season 2 Nebula episode of What If…? is easily the best episode of the entire series so far, thanks, in no small part, to Howard the Duck receiving a more prominent role. Howard has repeatedly shined in all of his live-action and animated MCU appearances. Green does a great job voicing the character, and Howard the Duck deserves an opportunity to shine and get his own show.

The Potential Future for Howard the Duck on Disney+

While Marvel doesn't appear to have anything on tap for Howard the Duck at the moment, he's too great a character not to exploit again at some point. Hopefully, Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige, Marvel Animation head honcho Brad Winderbaum, and the powers that be at Marvel Studios will eventually find a new way to utilize the character and give the iconic duck a long overdue starring role. It would be exciting if Green's Howard makes another animated appearance in the final season of Marvel's What If…? The show's third and final season is currently in the works for Disney+, where it will stream at a later date. But if Werewolf by Night can get his own one-off Disney+ special, Howard the Duck certainly deserves one, as well.

All of Howard the Duck's MCU appearances, both animated and live-action, are streaming now on Disney+ in the U.S.

