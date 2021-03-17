The filmmaker also updates us on 'Clerks 3' and 'Mallrats 2'.

Kevin Smith has lived the type of life that gets you a documentary. Which, hey, actually happened, as filmmaker Malcolm Ingram's Clerk debuts today at SXSW. It's a lengthy look back at Smith's career, from the indie icon status of Clerks all the way through Yoga Hosers, with all the peaks and valleys in-between. But if you talk to Smith himself, he'll tell you that's all just one of the lifetimes he's been given.

"I honestly feel like I’m living on borrowed time. I was like, it ended at that table," the filmmaker told Collider, referring to the near-fatal heart attack he suffered in 2018. "Everything after that is fucking gravy."

We got the opportunity to sit down with Smith and Ingram before Clerk's SXSW premiere, for a wide-ranging chat on his filmography, his future, and—of course—the great state of New Jersey. Check out the full interview in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Clerk will have a virtual premiere at SXSW 2021 on March 17.

-Why is now the time to look back on a career that is clearly still on-going?

-How does the documentary illuminate Kevin Smith the person, when "Kevin Smith the person" has been the public persona for years?

-What's the status of Clerks 3 and Mallrats 2, and what does it mean for Smith to be writing those films at this point in his life?

-Is Gerard Way still doing the score for Clerks 3?

-What is it about small-town New Jersey stories that audiences still find so appealing?

Here is the official synopsis for Clerk:

‘Clerk’ is an examination and celebration of the life of Kevin Smith - and an exploration on how one kid from Jersey completely transformed the cultural landscape. A journey which began 25 years ago at the Sundance Film festival where his DIY film ‘Clerks’, financed on credit cards took the film world by storm. Leading to a career as a filmmaker, podcaster, stand-up comedian, author, comic book writer, television producer - a veritable pop culture icon with a very large and loyal fanbase.

