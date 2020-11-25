Welcome to your third installment of Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri welcome writer-director Kevin Smith to Movie Club to dig into the epic comeback of his movie Mallrats!

When Mallrats was release back in 1995, it had a pretty rough theatrical run and also took a lashing from critics. Twenty-five years later? Mallrats is a certified cult classic and about to get a sequel titled Twilight of the Mallrats with the entire cast returning. Back in the 90s, the mall was the place to hang out and Jason Lee's Brodie had the utmost respect for the institution. The thing is though, mall culture has changed quite a bit over the years and while that may bolster the nostalgia of Mallrats, what does that mean for the sequel story? You can find out in this Mallrats edition of Movie Club with Smith at the top of this article!

This episode of the show is brought to you by Movies Anywhere, a service designed for movie collectors that brings all of your favorite films together in one spot, even if they were purchased in different places. 10 Things I Hate About You comes with the added bonus of being a Screen Pass title on Movies Anywhere. Screen Pass allows you to give someone access to your favorite movies, without them ever leaving your collection. So that means if you own 10 Things I Hate About You and have a friend that never got around to watching it, you can send them a ScreenPass so they can catch up!

After you check out this Mallrats edition of Collider Movie Club, stay tuned because we’ll be talking The Karate Kid with Cobra Kai executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on the next installment.

