The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.

That event experience is just one of the many reasons that his movies mean so much to people, and he remains to be a popular director despite the small scale of his movies and releases. Smith himself is a very heart-on-his-sleeve emotional guy, which can be seen in a lot of his YouTube and social media posts where he cries while watching different movies. At this point, that intense and open sentimentality is part of his brand image that leaks into his films. This openness of emotion is essential to his films too, which are all about some kind of existential crisis. That's why his movies are so beloved, and why the roadshow release model is so powerful. His films aren't just wild comedies or gonzo horror, they're a celebration of living in the moment. They’re about finding unconventional ways to feel happy and fulfilled in an increasingly difficult world.

Kevin Smith Is a Trendsetter

Smith has very clear and distinct “eras” in his filmography. The first of which lasted from his first film, Clerks, to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. These films, for the most part, all take place in the tri-county area of New Jersey where Smith grew up. They all share a similar tone despite being different genres. Movies like Strike Back and Dogma take place in a world of more insanity, they are like live-action Saturday Morning cartoons, complete with catchphrases and animal sidekicks, snoogans. Meanwhile, Clerks and Chasing Amy feel like they take place in the real world, where the stories feel more like a series of vlogs and podcasts from the characters of those films. That made Smith sort of a trendsetter, given these movies came out about a decade before either of those were things. Clerks is basically a filmed podcast, and most podcasts now kinda sound like Clerks too.

Characters We Wish We Sounded Like

But in either case, the characters never stopped sounding fleshed out. The way Smith writes dialogue has always been super distinct. It has an Aaron Sorkin quality to it, where it’s very verbose and highly articulated, creating the feeling of how we wish we sounded when we talked to people. This clashes with Judd Apatow, who makes similar kinds of movies as Smith but on a larger budget, where much of the dialogue is just improv from well-known comedians. The biggest difference between these two approaches is that Smith presents a fantasy universe where almost everyone has either the exact right thing to say or at least the funniest thing to say while the Apatow approach is closer to reminding the audience of how normal people talk in their day-to-day lives. This Sorkin-esque dialogue from Smith not only incorporates a fantasy element of how we wished we sounded when talking, but it also makes it easier to spark some emotional truth.

With all of Smith’s dialogue being so direct and precise, it makes it more believable when his characters do enter the realm of drama. Smith always leans first into comedy and laughter, but he shows the same amount of passion and sophistication when the time comes to be serious.

For the Love of Smod

The next era of his films spanned from Jersey Girl to Cop Out, where he tried to infuse his sense of humor and emotional rawness into bigger budgeted studio films. But by the time Cop Out was released in 2009, it became clear that it didn’t have the same magic as his earlier work, even if these films were still pretty funny and heartfelt. That era ended as soon as he found his new passion in podcasting and found ways to combine the two.

While making Clerks II in 2006, Smith discovered and quickly fell in love with the format of podcasting, and started one with his friend and producer Scott Mosier, who went on to direct Illumination’s The Grinch. They named the show Smodcast, a combination of the first letters of their last names and the word podcast, and in just a few short years, the show grew into a whole network of shows featuring Kevin Smith and his cavalcade of famous friends. While each show has different themes and hosts, when you get down to their core, all of them are just friends laughing together and telling stories.

What started as a side project eventually became the fuel for his movie career. From Red State all the way to his NFT film Killroy Was Here, Smith turned flights of fancy in the podcasts into full movies. Particularly his midnight movie, Tusk, was lifted directly from a conversation on his own podcast that played over the credits of the movie.

As you watch Justin Long be tortured into a walrus suit through the events of Tusk, it may seem as if Smith left all of his heart and sentimentality at home. But it is still present in all of his horror-inspired movies from this era, meta-textually. These films all stem from his podcasts, all of them coming from the creative place of “wouldn’t it be fun if we somehow put this to screen?” The enjoyment of the movie and the sincerity of the people who made it creates a response of "wow, they actually did it." They’re the type of movies people will talk about wanting to be made while chatting with friends, and Smith took them seriously and actually made them.

Kevin Smith Is Back!

While the Smod era of his film reinvigorated Smith’s love of filmmaking with some truly weird and wonderful entries in his filmography, after his heart attack in 2018 he had another shift in tone. He returned to comedy and created that feeling of a party in his movies. His first movie post heart attack was Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which was basically a big celebration of the fact that he was still able to make movies with these characters. And yet, that film does take its time to be able to ruminate on fatherhood and had hints of drama of being middle-aged. The heart was still there, it was just hidden under all the cameos and pop culture jokes, which made it a pretty great return to form for Smith.

Through all of these distinct eras, Smith has been able to not just grow a devoted fanbase, but also maintain it. Considering how many big swings and genre changes Smith has made in the past decade, it's really impressive that fans are still as loyal as they are. There’s a common criticism that Smith only makes movies for himself and his niche fanbase, but isn’t that sort of true for every filmmaker? It’s a fairly pedantic complaint and dismisses the fact that Smith’s fanbase is always growing.

In Smith’s films, on a meta-level, he is encouraging people to make their own art. He makes very small-scale, low-budget films that come together based on his own passion. He makes movies with his friends and families that stick by him over the years. He makes movies for the people that have grown with him, and for people that discovered him along the way. While his dialog inspires our imaginations and makes us wish we sounded as eloquently as his characters, his movies remind us that we can. Sub-textually they tell us that we can be that smart and creative as long as we have passion. Textually, they remind us that at points of deep existential angst, there is always a path forward to happiness. That’s the real appeal of Kevin Smith movies, they’re a warm hug to other artists and fans that reminds us that anything is possible.