Few filmmakers like profanity quite as much as Kevin Smith, whose characters tend to have dirty mouths and – at the best of times – an almost poetic manner in which they can use the foulest of language. Admittedly, some of his movies are PG-13 (like Jersey Girl and Yoga Hosers), so non-stop profanity isn't present in every film of his, but a good number have a good many f-words.

And, yes, there are other swear words out there, but for present purposes, profanity is being counted in terms of how many uses of that particular word there are. The following Kevin Smith movies use it the most, with some having dozens of f-bombs, and the crudest of the bunch having more like hundreds. They're ranked below, starting with the very profane and ending with the extremely vulgar.

10 ‘Clerks’ (1994)

F-Word Count: 89

Image via Miramax Films

If anything, it’s a bit surprising that Clerks clocks in with less than 100 f-words, because it’s easy to remember the whole movie as being extremely profane. And, like, it still is, but it might well be other words that contribute to that feeling more than the big one; that word that starts with an “F,” continues with a “U,” has its penultimate letter be “C,” and then concludes with a “K.” Not sure how to spell it out any more than that.

Anyway, Clerks is a great bottle movie, being made on a budget and really just focusing on a couple of young men trying to survive a day of work in their dead-end customer service jobs. It was Smith’s first feature film, and one that set a precedent for profanity… though he certainly surpassed Clerks, in terms of f-word counts, as his filmmaking career went on.

9 ‘Cop Out’ (2010)

F-Word Count: 95

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There’s an argument to be made that Clerks remains Kevin Smith’s best film and, similarly, it’s pretty easy to label Cop Out as his worst. This is a pretty dire action/comedy/crime movie, not surpassing Clerks when it comes to quality, but besting it in f-words, at least, containing 95 all up, versus the 89 that can be found/heard in Clerks.

As for the premise of Cop Out… ugh, who cares. It sucks. Everyone knows it sucks. Don’t watch it. In just about every way, Cop Out was both a mistake and a misfire, and you're probably better off watching any other semi-comedic crime movie out there; it’ll probably be better than this. It’s only mentioned here because, technically, it is obscene language-wise. It’s also obscene quality-wise. Stay as far away as you possibly can.

8 ‘Dogma’ (1999)

F-Word Count: 104