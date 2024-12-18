The ever-busy Kevin Smith has another project in the works - and this time, he's coming to TV. The indie writer-director-actor is working on Local Heroes, a mystery comedy series. Variety reports that the series is in development at Universal Television.

Local Heroes will center on the regular customers at a comic book store, who band together to solve local mysteries. It is being developed with an eye to airing on NBC. The series is inspired by Smith's own comic book store, Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey. Smith was originally a customer of the store, but purchased it with his profits from Clerks. It has since served as a backdrop for several of Smith's movies, including Chasing Amy and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back; it also inspired the reality TV series Comic Book Men, which ran for seven seasons on AMC, and houses a great deal of memorabilia from Smith's filmography. The series comes on the heels of several successful comedy mysteries, including Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Peacock's Poker Face, and Netflix' just-renewed A Man on the Inside.

What Other TV Work Has Kevin Smith Done?

Since breaking out in 1995 with the indie sensation Clerks, Smith hs been best known for his work on the big screen, but he has made occasional forays into television. He created Clerks: The Animated Series in 2000; despite acclaim and subsequent cult success, it was short-lived, and only aired six episodes before being canceled. Smith was not involved with the failed live-action Clerks TV pilot, however. More recently, he spearheaded Netflix' animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation, providing a modernized look at the 1980s toy-box clash between He-Man and Skeletor. Smith has directed for television: he helmed the pilot of the 2007 supernatural comedy series Reaper, and has also directed episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, and The Goldbergs. He has also made a number of guest appearances on TV, both as himself and as Silent Bob, the taciturn heterosexual life partner of Jason Mewes' Jay from several of his "View Askewniverse" films.

Smith will executive produce and write Local Heroes with Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, veterans of 30 Rock and The Good Place. It will be produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner for Hazy Mills, and Jordan Cerf.

Local Heroes is in development; no casting or release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.