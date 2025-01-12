Kevin Smith is the quirky director behind gems like Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Clerks. His filmography is diverse, including lean indies, fantasy, bizarro horrors, and twisted comedies. Not all of his films succeed (Yoga Hosers was particularly bad), but Smith deserves props for always being creative and trying new things. This approach is reflected in his cinematic tastes; he's a fan of a diverse array of films and filmmakers and has gushed about his favorite many times over the years.

Smith's movie recommendations are solid, showcasing a mix of sharp humor, compelling storytelling, and thought-provoking themes. His picks range from classic screwball comedies to introspective dramas, some of which may come as a surprise even to his fans. Odds are, those who like Smith's movies ought to enjoy his recommendations as well.

10 'His Girl Friday' (1940)

Directed by Howard Hawks

"You’ve got an old-fashioned idea divorce is something that lasts forever." Perhaps the definitive screwball comedy, His Girl Friday features standout performances from Cary Grant as Walter Burns, a newspaper editor, and Rosalind Russell as Hildy Johnson, his star reported (and ex-wife). Rapid-fire dialogue, electric chemistry between the leads, and fun jabs at journalism are the order of the day.

Russell, in particular, is on her A-game, turning in what may be her very best performance. The energetic stars are complimented by the kinetic direction, making the movie feel a lot more modern than most of its peers. His Girl Friday's banter-filled script was especially influential, inspiring the likes of Quentin Tarantino and, indeed, Kevin Smith. "This is Hawks at his absolute best," Smith said for Criterion. "Very influential film for me, even though it features a lot of old-timey people and stuff. Generally, I'm not a fan of old-timey, but this movie slaps."

9 'Hollywood Shuffle' (1987)

Directed by Robert Townsend

"There’s always work at the post office." Hollywood Shuffle is a biting satire about the struggles of a Black actor navigating Hollywood’s scarce casting choices. It centers on Bobby Taylor (Robert Townsend, who also directed, wrote, and produced the movie), a young actor torn between his dream of stardom and the reality of landing only stereotypical roles. Through a series of sketches and fantasies, the movie uses its premise to skew the entertainment industry.

Standout moments include the movie review show sketch and fake films like Death of a Breakdancer and Attack of the Pimps. Not every gag lands, but Townsend deserves props for cramming so many of them into the lean 78-minute runtime. The movie's low-budget creation and independent spirit left a big impact on Smith. "This is a legit brilliant, funny movie with fantastic acting in it and stuff," he said for Criterion. "I've never met Robert Townsend, but he's one of my absolute heroes."

Hollywood Shuffle Release Date March 20, 1987 Cast Craigus R. Johnson , Robert Townsend , Helen Martin , Starletta DuPois , Keenen Ivory Wayans , Anne-Marie Johnson , John Witherspoon , Lou B. Washington , Steve James , Christopher Jackson , Dom Irrera , Damon Wayans , Lisa Mende , Eugene Robert Glazer , Paul Mooney , Kim Wayans , Jimmy Woodard , Nancy Cheryll Davis , Grand L. Bush , Rusty Cundieff , Bobby McGee , Brad Sanders , Bobby Mardis , Franklyn Ajaye , Roy Fegan Runtime 82 minutes Writers Keenen Ivory Wayans Expand

8 'Bull Durham' (1988)

Directed by Ron Shelton

"The world is made for people who aren’t cursed with self-awareness." This rom-com drama follows the intertwined lives of veteran catcher Crash Davis (Kevin Costner), rookie pitcher Ebby "Nuke" LaLoosh (Tim Robbins), and their shared muse, Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon), a "baseball groupie." Through these well-drawn characters, Bull Durham becomes as much about relationships and self-discovery as it is about baseball.

The movie works because it avoids genre cliches, leaning more into emotional realism, light humor, and compelling characters. It's helpful that the stars were such heavy hitters. "One of my favorite flicks," Smith said of it during his Criterion visit. "Susan Sarandon is magical in this, as is Kevin Costner [...] I love baseball movies, Bad News Bears being number one, this being number two." Legendary director Billy Wilder was also said to be a big fan of Bull Durham. Reportedly, he once approached director Ron Shelton and said simply, "Great f---ing picture, kid!"

7 'The Prince of Tides' (1991)

Directed by Barbra Streisand

"Lowenstein, you’re like a shot of morphine—calm and soothing." Based on Pat Conroy's bestselling novel, The Prince of Tides tells the story of Tom Wingo (Nick Nolte), a man who reluctantly delves into his painful past to help his sister, Savannah, recover from a suicide attempt. Through his sessions with Savannah's psychiatrist, Dr. Susan Lowenstein (Barbra Streisand), Tom confronts long-buried memories, and the pair unexpectedly forge a deep connection.

The movie is anchored by Nolte, who captures Tom's raw, tangled emotions with remarkable depth, earning him a 1992 Best Actor Oscar nod. Streisand's direction is also assured, handling the characters' damaged pasts well and turning their interactions into a serious love story. This approach resonated; both a critical and commercial success, The Prince of Tides grossed a solid $135 million. Smith named the film as a favorite during his trip to the Criterion Closet. "George Carlin is in this [and] Barbra Streisand treated George like a real live actor and stuff," he said.

6 'Deep Cover' (1992)

Directed by Bill Duke

"Why is it that every time you do something good, something bad happens to you?" Laurence Fishburne leads this sleek neo-noir as undercover cop Russell Stevens Jr., tasked with infiltrating a powerful drug syndicate. However, as he becomes more immersed in the criminal underworld, Stevens becomes increasingly torn between his mission and the allure of the criminal underworld.

Fishburne is great in the part, as is Jeff Goldblum as his shady lawyer. "Actors make great directors [because] they sit behind a zillion directors over the course of a career, and they can slowly aggregate a style without ever shooting a frame of film. So when it becomes their time to step up to the plate, they can knock it out of the park," Smith said. "Bill Duke did that with Deep Cover." In addition to the performances, the movie's cool aesthetic is heightened further by the killer hip-hop soundtrack, recorded by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.