Kevin Smith got into Hollywood as an unlikely scrappy underdog with the revolutionary indie movie Clerks. He never could’ve imagined he’d get to make movies, but once he got into Tinseltown, he stayed there. Smith has been constantly directing new feature-length movies for decades now and even, in the early 2010s, stepped out of his comfort zone of laidback comedies to explore darker horror fare. But just because he’s been productive and even sporadically experimental doesn’t mean that Smith has gotten to make every movie he had a passion for directing. Many projects Smith had a burning passion for have gone unmade, for a variety of reasons. Though it’s resulted in a lot of heartbreak for Smith, this created a slew of legendary unrealized motion pictures in the process.

Some unrealized projects from Smith are more famous than others. Most in the film geek community are aware, for instance, of his stab at writing a superhero movie blockbuster, Superman Lives, in the 1990s. Most of his other unmade features, though, are a bit more on the obscure side. For instance, one of his first directorial follow-up projects to Clerks was meant to be Busing, which would follow a collection of New Jersey busboys. Set to be made for one of Disney’s adult-oriented movie studios (like Touchstone Pictures or Hollywood Pictures), Busing never went forward as Smith shifted his focus over to Mallrats. Unlike many of his unrealized productions, though, Busing did manage to live on in some form as it reappeared as Easter eggs in the two solo Jay and Silent Bob movies.

RELATED: The History Behind the Unaired 'Clerks' Live-Action TV Pilot

Fletch Won With Jason Lee

One of the more belabored unmade Smith production was a remake of Fletch, whose titular character had been previously played by Chevy Chase. Smith was set to make the feature for Miramax—the studio that had released Clerks—but constant snags kept the movie from getting off the ground. Smith had the passion to make a new Fletch movie, but his insistence on Jason Lee playing the role rankled Miramax executives (namely Harvey Weinstein), who wanted somebody more bankable in the lead role. Though Smith was attached to the project in some form even when the rights were transferred to The Weinstein Company, his Fletch film never saw the light of day.

Dogma 2

Image via Lions Gate Films

Between Fletch and Superman Lives, Smith hasn't had the best track record with getting extensions of big well-known franchises off the ground. However, he's also struggled with getting certain sequels to his own franchises made, though sometimes by his own choice. In 2005, Smith revealed that he had a notion for a sequel to his 1997 film Dogma, which would be inspired by his ideas about religion spurred on by the 9/11 attacks. By October 2017, though, Smith said he had no interest in doing either a Dogma follow-up or any kind of religious movie. Some movies were just never meant to be franchises and, thankfully, Smith realized that Dogma was one of those features.

The Green Hornet

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith got another crack at the world of superhero movies with The Green Hornet in 2004. This time around, Smith wouldn't be just writing the screenplay, as he had with the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives. He would also be directing the feature, with Smith explaining to Variety that the relatively obscure nature of The Green Hornet gave the project much less pressure than other potential superhero movie directing gigs. Plus, he would be making the feature for Harvey Weinstein at Miramax, who was clearly hoping

The Green Hornet would be a big moneymaking superhero saga for a studio mostly known for award-season darlings.

There did seem to be some momentum Smith's Green Hornet did seem to gain some momentum when it was reported that Jake Gyllenhaal would be taking on the movie’s titular lead role, but that was about as far as The Green Hornet would go. Possibly due to Miramax splitting from Disney by 2005 (thus complicating matters over who owned film rights to the character) or maybe just difficulties with cracking a good script, Smith's Green Hornet was dead by 2006. It would take another five years for a big-screen version of the superhero to come to life, this time directed by Michel Gondry and starring Seth Rogen.

Smith's Unmade Horror Projects

By the time the 2000s were drawing to a close, the world around Kevin Smith changed and this meant even the kind of unmade projects he'd become attached to would also change. The relationship between Smith and Weinstein would sour after the box office disappointment of Zack and Miri Make a Porno, leading to Smith leaving the Weinstein fold and making movies (like the 2010 Warner Bros. comedy Cop Out) for other studios. After that momentous moment, Smith would further alter his career path with the 2011 indie feature Red State, which Smith refused to sell to a major U.S. distributor in an act of defiance against conventional movie studio financing and releasing patterns.

With all these developments, Smith was now focusing on independently financed directorial efforts rather than prospective mega-costly tentpoles like The Green Hornet. Even with lower financial risks on the line, some of Smith’s movies from this era of his career still went unmade. Among those productions would've been a horror Krampus movie called Anti-Claus. The scary Yuletide film would've not only carried over the tone of his 2014 film Tusk, but it would've also retained key cast members from that movie, like Justin Long, Michael Parks, and Haley Joel Osment. It eventually was canned because it was perceived as being too similar to the 2015 feature Krampus, though years later, the core idea behind Anti-Claus would be reworked into the movie Kilroy Was Here.

Ranger Danger and the Danger Rangers

Smith did make a stab at returning to higher-profile blockbuster cinema with Ranger Danger and the Danger Rangers. First teased through a T-shirt worn by Randall in Clerks II, Smith intended to film the project right after Red State and was excited about the prospect of making a Flash Gordon homage that would utilize a lot of special effects wizardry. First talked about in 2008, Smith wouldn’t update on the project until 2012. Years later, he noted that the pressures of delivering a movie like Ranger Danger on a bigger budget was extremely daunting for him, so he was instead reimagining it in another format, possibly as an animated television show. While that would’ve been a more feasible medium for this original story to prosper in, no other updates have emerged on the production since these comments.

Moose Jaws and The Truth North Trilogy

And then there's Moose Jaws, the final installment of Kevin Smith's True North trilogy, which so far consists of Tusk and Yoga Hosers. This is one project that may eventually see the light of day, if only because it's a lower-budgeted affair directly following up on two Kevin Smith movies that already exist. However, for now, it doesn’t look good for this prospective project considering it's been years since the last update on Moose Jaws, which was intended to be a reimagining of Jaws but with a moose killing people instead of a shark.

Cast members from other True North movies like Harley Quinn Smith and Lily-Rose Depp were set to be in the movie while the iconic characters Jay and Silent Bob were initially going to be in the story before getting removed. Why hasn’t Moose Jaws moved forward? It mostly seems to be a byproduct of Smith shifting gears from the first two True North trilogy installments to sequels to his earliest works, like Jay and Silent Bob Reboot or Clerks III. There’s a chance Moose Jaws could move forward once he’s finished with this phase of his career. However, the lack of any recent momentum on Moose Jaws makes it seem more likely that the True North trilogy will never get resolved.

Hit Somebody

And then there’s possibly the most enticing unmade Kevin Smith movie for devotees of this filmmaker…Hit Somebody. The project, about a hockey enforcer named Buddy in the 1970s, first gained real public notice after Red State premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. The final line of text in the Red State credits revealed that almost every cast member of that Smith directorial project would be returning for Hit Somebody and that the film would debut in 2012. Smith originally imagined Seann William Scott, a cast member of Cop Out, as playing Buddy, but once Scott signed on to another hockey comedy, Goon, Smith switched gears and had Red State actor and future Cousin Greg Nicholas Braun slated to portray Buddy. Even more notably, Hit Somebody was supposed to serve as Smith’s final feature film directorial effort.

Later in 2011, Smith revealed that Hit Somebody would span two separate movies, one titled Home and the other Away and that the first part would be PG-13 while the second would be R-rated. Splitting the story across a pair of motion pictures was deemed necessary since the plot took place over thirty years in the life of Buddy. Smith’s passion for this material was apparent, but difficulties in getting financing for the project meant that, by the end of 2012, the movie was reimagined as a miniseries. Though Smith originally said this miniseries would start shooting in 2013, Hit Somebody never got off the ground. It doesn’t look like Hit Somebody will be landing a punch in theaters (or even on TV) anytime soon, but at least moviegoers enticed by the premise of the film can get some idea of what it could’ve looked like. Smith has been forthcoming regarding details about the screenplays for these movies and has even read them aloud on his podcast.

Having a movie fail to get off the ground is frustrating under any circumstances. However, Kevin Smith’s unrealized projects just seem extra disappointing and heartbreaking to talk about. This is probably because Smith is so vocal on social media that his passion for these unmade movies is always apparent, making it extra crushing that such films will never see the light of day.

Still, the only reason people would be crestfallen not to see something like Hit Somebody is because of their affection for the Kevin Smith movies that did get made. Smith has managed to direct a slew of motion pictures that may not all be beloved masterpieces that have largely become either influential or cult favorites. With his track record for putting out unique and passionate works, countless moviegoers will always be interested in seeing what he does next. It can be sad when all that interest is put into a movie that never materializes. But at least having any interest at all reflects well on the following Smith has garnered in his decades of work as one of Hollywood’s most unexpected indie darlings.