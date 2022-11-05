The road to success in Hollywood can be accessed through many avenues. The business is extremely competitive and most people never make it as far as their dreams go. Then you have people like Kevin Smith. His films have not always been critically acclaimed, but they’ve created a loyal following of superfans who can’t wait to see his next take on pop culture. He crafted a style of foul-mouthed poetry filled with nerdy influence that instantly endeared him to fans when comic books and Star Wars were still considered unworthy of mainstream attention.

The explosion of comic book properties in movies can be traced back to Smith’s first films. In the early 90s, superheroes were still something of a niche market. But the fanbase has always been passionate about their love for the works of Stan Lee or Frank Miller. Smith’s films finally gave their passion a voice they could be proud of. He became the focal point for nerd culture when "nerd" was still a derogatory term. He helped bring the mainstream to where it is now through his unique brand of storytelling.

After dropping out of film school, Smith and his tight circle of friends maxed out some credit cards to make a film that represented something closer to their own lives. Little did they know at the time, their work would go on to spawn one of the first true cinematic universes: the View Askewniverse, named after the company founded by Smith and friend/producer Scott Mosier. The stories of Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob, and others have kept fans entertained for decades, and across eight films, Smith has crafted a one-of-a-kind tale of his life’s work.

Kevin Smith's View Askew Movies in Chronological Order

Mallrats (1995)

The View Askewniverse timeline technically begins with Smith's second installment, which takes place just days before the events of Clerks. His first film put Smith and his brand of storytelling on the map. It was an instant cult classic that left fans eager to see what would come next from their new favorite creative mind. Smith followed up his debut with Mallrats. A fan-favorite today, but at the time it was ravaged by critics. His second outing upped the production values plus it doubled down on the comic book references and crude humor, but this time it seemed a step too far into the unknown for most.

Nowadays, pop culture is littered with opinions on every superhero and comic property out there. It’s unavoidable in the modern movie world. In 1995, the mainstream looked at Smith’s story of the life of aimless nerds with disdain. However, Mallrats further endeared Smith to the growing culture of comic book fandom. It would take years to fully develop, but Mallrats acted as a spark that would eventually lead to the wildfire of nerd culture we now live in. As crazy as it sounds, Mallrats was too far ahead of its time.

Clerks (1994)

The film that first showcased Smith's talents to the world is still fondly remembered as one of his best. Clerks introduced audiences to his unique wit and cast full of characters straight from his own life. Almost immediately, people identified with his special take on telling stories. The barebones production meant the material had to stand entirely on Smith’s snappy and extended sections of dialogue. A day in the life of these clerks proved to be identifiable to a huge audience of people begging to see more of themselves represented.

Normally, films are all about extraordinary larger-than-life characters that capture imaginations. It’s the backbone of the many comic book stories that now dominate cinemas and what drove Smith’s own creativity. Clerks was an early example of normal people seeing themselves in a well-told story on screen. This wasn’t some extraordinary story of superpowers. This was the story of young adults going through the motions in life. Tons of ambition and cockiness are on display by Dante and Randall, but seemingly no ability to make good life choices. Surely very close to how Smith felt about himself before his work found an audience.

​​​​​Chasing Amy (1997)

After the dismal reception to Mallrats, Smith was no longer the fresh new voice in Hollywood. He was forced to go back to a style more in line with Clerks with a stripped-down production and emphasis on character work. The result was Chasing Amy. To this day, it’s often seen as Smith’s most well-made film. It stays true to his connection to the comic book world and his affinity for dirty humor, but it also introduces new characters filled with inner conflict on a journey to better understand themselves and their relationships.

Unlike Mallrats, Chasing Amy garnered Smith great acclaim and put him back on track as one of Hollywood’s most unique voices. Not only did he challenge the standards of humor in Hollywood, but he also pushed storytelling into new territory by leaning into the challenges of sexuality at a time when the mainstream was still averse to such stories. Chasing Amy might not be the most representative work for homosexuality, but at the time the film challenged the status quo. Again, Smith was ahead of his time.

Dogma (1999)

Smith followed up his critically-adored romantic comedy with what probably remains his most ambitious project. Dogma did a lot more to offend people than just vulgar language. He challenged the beliefs of the Catholic Church and received a huge amount of backlash for making the film, up to and including death threats. However, the people most offended were not the ones watching, as Dogma, at its core, celebrates faith. It just so happens to also involve Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as fallen angels, not to mention a giant poop monster.

It still features all the crude jokes and long passages of revealing dialogue Smith became known for, but it feels like he’s playing with something that hits home for him differently than his earlier work. Smith has never been shy about his faith. Even after the experience of having his life threatened for his work, he still describes himself as Catholic. Dogma represents how enduring faith can be even after huge torment and uncertainty, but it’s also a hilarious adventure comedy that’s full-blown Kevin Smith and an unforgettable stop in the View Askewniverse. Coincidentally, it's also the only movie in the series that you can't stream, rent, or buy anywhere (and probably never will be able to thanks to Harvey Weinstein).

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

After what must have been a draining experience on Dogma, Smith returned with something a little more in his wheelhouse. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, a slapstick road comedy centered around everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed duo. Both characters had always been ever-present in his films, but now they were the center of attention. Smith didn’t worry himself with telling an effective story of unique characters. This time, the gloves were off as he tackled Hollywood with unfiltered hilarity in a satirical look at how the comic books he grew up loving were now themselves part of the mainstream.

It was in this film that Smith truly established the View Askewniverse. A rotating door of cameos from all of his previous films along with a huge list of celebrities built a new spectacle out of his usually low-key productions. It was like Smith finally made it. He didn’t have to prove anything anymore. Instead, he leaned into his sense of humor and put out what remains one of his most financially successful and beloved films. The crass humor is front and center, which is fitting for the starring duo, and Smith and company relish every moment.

Clerks II (2006)

After Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Smith gained a following by performing Q&A’s at colleges across the country. During this time he went on record saying the View Askewniverse was done. Instead of another installment, he went outside of his comfort zone with the critically maligned Jersey Girl. The move didn’t quite payoff, but it did help fan the flames to get Smith back to the characters that made him famous. Clerks II brought back his original creations to see the hapless hourly workers face another day of difficult decision-making.

After more than a decade as a successful filmmaker, Smith had a very different perspective from when he was an ambitious young man making the first Clerks with maxed-out credit cards. Now, he had every dollar he needed to put everything he’d learned into a new story of our favorite slackers confronting their misused lives. Everything came together brilliantly for what’s probably the most heartfelt entry into Smith’s entire filmography. It seemed like the perfect conclusion to a world built on love and dirty jokes, but Smith wasn’t done going to the well yet.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Clerks II seemed to wrap up Smith’s time in his own personal universe. He moved on to more adventurous projects like Cop Out, Red State, and Yoga Hosers. Most of them were heavily mocked by critics and even many of his own fans. But finally, over a decade after Clerks II, Smith took on Hollywood’s fascination with sequels and reboots with a reboot of his own. He brought Jay and Silent Bob along with another revolving door of characters back from the dead for a nostalgic ride down memory lane.

Such a long time away from the View Askewniverse created a very different film. Since Clerks II, Smith endured many challenges in life, the biggest of all being surviving a heart attack with a new lease on life and health. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot celebrated everything that made Smith a household name in nerd culture while poking fun at how overblown that culture became since his early days. The film itself is extremely self-indulgent, even by Kevin Smith's standards, but he and his many co-stars are clearly having a blast returning to the View Askewniverse after years away.

Clerks III (2022)

Smith’s most recent trip to his universe of characters proves to be his most emotional story yet. Once again, we get the chance to see the next step in the lives of the two hapless individuals Smith built an empire on. Clerks III takes everything Smith has learned since the start of his career and proudly puts all of it on display. He’s never shied away from putting himself into his work, and his latest film does just that, to a new extreme. Smith poured his heart into this story, and yet it still takes some surprising turns along the way.

Time will tell if Clerks III is the true conclusion to Kevin Smith’s long-running View Askewniverse. It would serve as a fitting conclusion to what began as an unassuming indie flick that grew into one of the most beloved bodies of work in the world of superfans and dedicated comic book lovers. The MCU might take the crown as the undisputed king of cinematic universes, but the View Askewniverse is without a doubt the clown prince. This silly but heartfelt string of films laid the groundwork for interconnected stories across films. Clerks III would be a fitting end, but we can’t help but hope Smith finds more reasons to return to the well in the future.

