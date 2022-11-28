Embattled actor Kevin Spacey keeps getting more chances in the film industry. Although the actor was recently involved in, and eventually won, a $40 million sexual battery lawsuit from Anthony Rapp and is still facing more sexual assault charges in the U.K., he's now set to take on a voice role in the British indie thriller Control. Per Variety, the role is described as similar to that of Kiefer Sutherland's part in the 2002 film Phone Booth, keeping Spacey off the screen.

The film follows Stella Simmons (Lauren Metcalfe), a British government minister who gets wrapped up in an affair with the Prime Minister (Mark Hampton). Someone finds out her secret and when she enters a self-driving vehicle, the mysterious individual remotely hijacks the car to get revenge on her by causing a rampage throughout the streets of London, with her along for the ride. The real headline, though, is Spacey who has been a rarity in film for some time now for justifiable reasons. Once one of Hollywood's top actors, his reckoning came in 2017 with the advent of the #MeToo movement when Rapp came out with allegations that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him while apparently intoxicated at a party in 1986. Fifteen others would eventually come forward with similar stories.

Despite all the baggage, director Gene Fallaize (Superman Requiem) seemed undeterred in casting Spacey, even writing the film with him in mind. He cited his own love for the actor growing up, telling Variety:

He’s one of the greatest actors of our generation. His personal life aside — it’s something I can’t comment on and have no knowledge of — it’s an opportunity to work with one of the acting greats.

Spacey Continues to Have a Presence In the Industry Despite Everything

Even though Spacey keeps finding work in the industry, he also keeps facing legal battles. He's set to stand trial in June 2023 for five counts of sexual assault in the U.K. and more recently saw an additional seven levied against him. On top of all that, he was forced to pay $31 million in damages back in August for his inappropriate behavior on the set of his once-massive Netflix series House of Cards.

Although he's earned ire for returning to film, he's still managed to hide away from the public somewhat by taking smaller roles. Control marks the fourth role the actor has landed since his Hollywood exile, first reappearing on screens earlier this year with The Man Who Drew God. He's also set to appear in Gore as the title character Gore Vidal next year as well as Peter Five Eight next year. Producers of the latter have also come out in defense of Spacey following the increase in negative press for the film. He was also slated to appear in 1242: Gateway to the West, though the production dropped him after he was charged with sexual assault.

Control is produced by Cupsogue Pictures. Filming is expected to begin early next year at Camberwell Studios and on location in London while Spacey wraps this week.