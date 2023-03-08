Kevin Williamson cannot be stopped. The screenwriter has been responsible for some of the most influential films and series of the past three decades. Making his writing debut with Scream in 1996, Williamson spent most of the late 90s churning out hit after hit.

Despite his prominent work in drama with shows like Dawson's Creek, Williamson has been a horror lover at heart and has not stopped writing in the genre. 26 years after Scream, he brought his self-aware horror writing style to Sick, which was met with critical acclaim. Though he did not write the latest installments of the Scream franchise, the man that started it all is serving as executive producer.

10 'Scream' (1996)

The film follows Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), a teenager in the fictional town of Woodsboro whose friends become the target of a horror-obsessed killer known as Ghostface. Scream was released at a time when slasher films were in decline. Williamson's clever, self-aware writing that poked fun at and embraced conventional horror tropes was groundbreaking for the genre.

The Scream franchise created its brand of horror that continued through five sequels. Williamson went on to write both Scream 2 and Scream 4, both of which were directed by Wes Craven. He returned for the fifth and sixth installments as an executive producer.

9 'The Faculty' (1998)

The Faculty follows a group of teen outcasts who discover a parasitic alien species has been infiltrating the bodies of the school's faculty. Together they attempt to stop the invasion, but they soon suspect one of them has already been infected with the parasite.

Miramax bought the film's rights after Scream's success and hired Williamson to do rewrites. He brought his trademark referential humor and suspense to the script, and though the Robert Rodriguez film wasn't as big of a hit as anticipated, it has become a cult classic.

8 'Sick' (2022)

In April 2020, two college students traveled to a secluded lake house to quarantine and ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be hunted by a masked killer. The film contains Williamson's trademark topical commentary with the typical scares of a slasher movie.

Williamson returned to film after ten years of focusing on television. The film premiered in late 2022 on Peacock to generally positive reviews; it was praised for its smart writing and timely premise.

7 'Teaching Mrs. Tingle' (1999)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle follows straight-A student Leigh Ann (Katie Holmes), who is accused of cheating by her unrelenting history teacher, Mrs. Tingle (Dame Helen Mirren). After a scuffle, Leigh Ann and her two friends take the teacher hostage in an attempt to blackmail her into changing her grade.

Teaching Mrs. Tingle was one of the first scripts Williamson wrote; he passed up writing Scream 3 and directing The Faculty to direct the film. It was plagued with controversy as the film's original release date was at a time when violence in media was under scrutiny. The film's release was ultimately pushed back, and the name of the film changed to appease audiences.

6 'Halloween: H20' (1998)

Twenty years after the night Michael Meyers tormented Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), she has faked her death and living life as the Dean of a private school attended by her son John (Josh Hartnett). Things seem to be going well for Laurie. However, Michael eventually finds her and resumes his reign of terror.

In the complicated Halloween timeline, Halloween: H20 is a direct sequel to Halloween II. The film was based on a story by Williamson; he also came in for rewrites and conceived of the ending that led to the sequel Halloween: Resurrection.

5 'The Following' (2013-2015)

Kevin Bacon stars as an FBI Agent hunting an escaped serial killer Joe Carroll (James Purefoy), who has formed a cult of fanatical killers. The followers are willing to exact Carroll's agenda while keeping his hands clean and evading the authorities.

The concept of The Following originally started as the plot idea for Scream 3, which would have seen Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) forming a cult of Woodsboro students to do his deadly bidding. Eventually, he turned the concept into a series and removed all traces of the Scream franchise,

4 'I Know What You Did Last Sumer' (1997)

Based on the book of the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows four teens stalked by a killer the summer following a tragic accident in which they killed a pedestrian. The film is an homage to '80s slasher films; though Williamson is known for his self-referentiality, it is one of the most straightforward horror scripts he's written to date.

Following the success of Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, which Williamson had already written, was fast-tracked into production. The film was a box office hit that produced a sequel the following year and is currently going through a legacy sequel.

3 'Cursed' (2005)

Cursed follows two siblings (Jesse Eisenberg and Christina Ricci) who are attacked by a wolf-like creature after coming upon a car accident on Mulholland Drive. The pair soon discover they have developed super strength and the ability to smell blood and suspect they are becoming werewolves.

The horror-comedy was plagued with studio interference from day one, much to the dismay of Williamson and director Wes Craven, who both washed their hands of the final product. Though the finished film is considered one of their worst, cast members still insist the original script was why they signed on.

2 'The Secret Circle' (2011 - 2012)

Based on the book series of the same name, The Secret Circle follows Cassie Blake (Britt Robertson), who moves in with her grandma following her mother's death. She soon discovers she is a witch and joins a secret coven with her classmates, but their fully realized powers soon attract dark forces.

Williamson executive produced the series, co-writing an episode with Imaginary Bitches creator Andrew Miller. The show was canceled after one season despite fans launching a letter-writing campaign to save the series.

1 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009 - 2017)

Based on the book series of the same name, The Vampire Diaries follows Elena (Nina Dobrev), who falls in love with two vampire brothers (Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley). The closer she gets to the brothers, the more entrenched she becomes in the supernatural underbelly of Mystic Falls.

The supernatural teen drama is WIlliamson's longest-running and most successful series, with eight seasons and a loyal fan base. The show spawned two spin-off series and is rumored to have a third in the works.

