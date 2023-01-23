In 1994, Kevin Williamson was 29-years-old when he was inspired to write a screenplay that would go on to become a little horror classic called Scream two years later. It was such a hit that stayed with viewers long after the credits ended that, twenty-seven years later, we’re getting ready for the highly anticipated Scream 6. The original worked for so many reasons. The look of Ghostface was scary, yet different from your traditional masked slasher villains like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. On top of that, it was a brilliantly written mystery, where we’re not only being scared but trying to figure out just who the killer (or killers as it turned out) is. With a mysterious knife wielding gloved killer being tracked down by a reporter, Scream even harkened back to Giallo films from decades past.

What made Scream stick with viewers to become a yearly Halloween must-watch, however, is its characters. Any slasher can have a masked killer murdering teenagers. It’s been done to death. But to have the viewer care about those being killed is not seen as much. Here they are not simply cardboard characters used for inventive kills. We care about the characters in Scream.

'Scream' Gave Us The Usual Horror Character Tropes, But Had Those Characters Act In Different Ways

It doesn’t mean they’re all the innocent final girl stereotype like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is, though she has more depth than that. Sidney is traumatized by a brutal past, but fighting to still have a normal life. There’s Randy (Jamie Kennedy), the movie obsessed nerd, who, while made fun of at times, still has friends that he cares about and who care about him. Tatum (Rose McGowan) might seem like just another big-boobed blonde on the surface, but she’s also strong and witty and would do anything for her best friend, Sidney. Dewey (David Arquette) is in his 20s, but while he seems like a not-so-smart cop still living at home, he’s actually more brave than anyone.

Then there’s Stu and Billy (Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich), the comic relief sycophant and the cool guy who end up being revealed as the villains. Before this, they are so well written and loved, that decades later Billy was weirdly brought back to Scream (2022) as some strange heroic-like ghost, and people still hope for Stu to return, even though Williamson has said he is very much dead.

Watching these characters interact with each other is just as fascinating as any creepy phone call or suspenseful chase scene. This is also what made Scream 2 work as well, and it’s a big reason why Scream 3 didn’t work, because Williamson had no involvement in the third entry of the original trilogy. That film forgot how to build fascinating characters with depth who could make a film intriguing even when Ghostface is nowhere around. It’s the same thing that would later happen when Kevin Williamson wrote the Wes Craven werewolf flick, Cursed, only to have Harvey Weinstein rip his script apart and tear its heart out. It went down as the greatest failure of Craven’s directorial career.

Kevin Williamson repeated this formula of writing from a young person’s perspective with Teaching Mrs. Tingle (which was actually his first screenplay) and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Those films weren’t as successful as Scream, but they still worked by following a cast of youth that we cared about, all with different personalities, rather than being paint-by-numbers protagonists.

The Faculty comes closest to recapturing what Williamson does best, getting inside the mind of teenagers. The plot is a fun alien invasion flick, with the clever premise that a school’s teachers are really from another planet. What truly makes it come to life are the cast and their traits. Jordana Brewster is the cheerleader, Clea DuVall is the loner, Elijah Wood is the bullied kid, and Josh Hartnett is the cool kid. Again, they could be bland cookie cutter teen tropes, but Williamson uses the over-the-top plot to test the characters, using their individual traits to bring out the best in them and bring each other together. It makes it become about so much more than its alien invasion premise.

'Dawson's Creek' Showed That Kevin Williamson Could Create Interesting Characters Outside Of Horror

It’s what Williamson did next though that really showed how much he connected to youth culture, and how deft he was at knowing how teenagers think and what make them tick. That would be Dawson’s Creek, a teen series that aired on The WB for six seasons, starting in 1998, but has nothing to do with masked killers running amok. Dawson’s Creek is a drama that is semi-autobiographical, with Williamson writing about his own real life growing pains. Starring James Van Der Beek as the titular character, Dawson is an aspiring filmmaker working at a video store.

The series is stacked with characters who could be cookie cutter teen drama characters, with Joey (Katie Holmes) having the troubled home life, Pacey (Joshua Jackson) as the class clown, and Jen (Michelle Williams), the new girl in town. Williamson, however, takes what we expect and turns it on its head by giving us characters that don’t behave in expected ways or stay inside their TV drama margins. Yeah, it can be sentimental at times, but it was also a deep series that dealt with the pains of coming-of-age, love, death, homophobia, and mental breakdowns.

Williamson would have more TV series success in 2009 with The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons on The CW. The tale of a teenage girl (Nina Dobrev) who falls in love with a vampire (Paul Wesley) and the drama surrounding his brother (Ian Somerhalder) could have become a Twilight clone (even though it was based on its own series of books), which was often criticized for its lifeless characters. While The Vampire Diaries is about good-looking vampires and romance, and was made to appeal to teens, it doesn’t settle for that. Sure, there’s plenty of blood and angst and brooding, but what kept fans coming back for eight years was that the characters had depth and played against expectations. It gave fans of the genre what they wanted but in a different way. The characters act like real people and not cheesy fan fiction. They break out of their restraints and go in routes you don’t expect them to, allowing the series to become more than just a bland story about pretty vampires.

You could argue that it would be nice to see Kevin Williamson try something out of his comfort zone and challenge himself. He has. Williamson created the TV series The Following, which ran on Fox from 2012-15 and starred Kevin Bacon, who was very much not a teenager. There were series like Stalker and Time After Time, neither of which lasted very long.

'Sick' Finds Kevin Williamson Returning To His Past In Fresh, New Ways

This year, Williamson returned to what he does best, writing the screenplay for the Peacock slasher film, Sick. The horror film, about two college aged women (Gideon Adlon and Beth Million) running from a masked killer puts him back in familiar territory, but it’s not a demotion, as if other things didn’t quite work, so he has to try to recreate his career. Sick is something more than a Scream ripoff. Williamson creates an interesting premise by first, having the film take place during COVID, with the two girls, whose college has closed due to the pandemic, deciding to quarantine together alone at a lake house. Of course, there is a killer on the loose, with the usual scares, followed by a clever bookend of a twist that reveals the killer’s motivation.

Between fresh ideas though you need developed characters, so that the viewer cares about what happen. This is where Williamson always shines. He has such a unique ability to tap into the minds of his characters, but teenagers especially, despite the fact that he’s far past being one himself. It’s not that he’s writing for teenagers. He’s writing as one. It’s deeper. He knows how to tap into the fear and vulnerability in his characters, which happens to be a dominant feeling in people just coming into their own.

Sick shows this in various ways. Our two female protagonists are shown as good friends, dealing with the usual boy woes and trying to navigate not just a pandemic but a burgeoning social life as they’re out on their own for the first time. Williamson shows how that freedom can make a young person strong when a killer shows up, but just as important, he shows how that freedom can make a person selfish, how a good person can do bad things, even though they don’t mean to, simply because they’re too young and inexperienced at life to know any better. We’re forced to look at the question of what makes a person good or bad, all through the lens of teenagers. The plot couldn’t have worked if the heroines were in their 40s.

They say the secret to happiness is to stay young at heart. Kevin Williamson has obviously kept that in mind throughout his career. Staying young at heart and being able to tap into the pros and cons of that mindset has been what has made him so successful. The scary and gory stuff is just an added bonus.