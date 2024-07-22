The Big Picture Keyhole is a surreal horror film following Ulysses Pick on a haunting journey to find his estranged wife.

Horror movies are strange and diverse places. They terrorize in a myriad of ways; through graphic violence, by drowning their audience in buckets of blood, and others do it psychologically. They force us to probe the darkest depths of our souls and of our minds. They are places where audiences can safely indulge in the dangerous and the profane as a kind of psychic venting of what is often the worst aspect of human nature. They are places to explore ourselves just as much as they are cinematic journeys through hell.

Director Guy Maddin's 2011 surrealist horror masterpiece, Keyhole, is a monochromatic nightmare journey into generational family trauma. Isabella Rossellini and Jason Patric star as husband and wife in this gangster's ghost story, which is a strange blending of a gangster's tale of redemption and a mercurial haunted house story and one of the weirdest horror movies on Prime Video.

Keyhole (2012) Keyhole is a surreal film by Guy Maddin that follows gangster Ulysses Pick, who returns to his haunted mansion with a drowned woman and a hostage. Inside, he embarks on a strange journey to find his estranged wife, Hyacinth, encountering ghostly figures and fragmented memories. Release Date February 22, 2012 Director Guy Maddin Cast Jason Patric , Isabella Rossellini , Udo Kier , Brooke Palsson , Louis Negin , David Wontner , Kevin McDonald , Daniel Enright Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Georges Toles , Guy Maddin Expand

What Is 'Keyhole' About?

On the night of an apocalyptic storm, Ulysses Pick (Patric) and his gang shoot their way into his abandoned family home in an attempt to rescue his dead wife, Hyacith (Rossellini). Ulysses traverses the labyrinth of a home with the reanimated body of a drowned girl named Denny (Brooke Palsson), also dead, who helps the amnesiac gangster remember his troubled life there. His gang holds down the fort and keeps an eye on their hostage, Ulysses' son, Manners (David Wontner), whom he doesn't recognize. The story is one of the best of the haunted house genre, filled with ghosts who are the casualties of Pick's troubled life, permanently chained to the house in eternal misery and difficult to discern from the living.

The ghost of Ulysses' wife, Hyacinth, is imprisoned in her bedroom in the house, hiding from some unknown horror. Her nude father and (also sometimes) her aunt, Calypso/Camille (Louis Negin), is chained to her bed, where he is forced to listen to his daughter make love. His chain is a symbol of the torment that keeps him trapped in the house. He tells us that while happiness is able to vacate a home, misery is forever trapped within its walls, and it's clear from the sheer strangeness of everything that something particularly terrible went down there. While Ulysses tries to remember who he is by roaming the house with Denny, he begins to understand what it is that he needs to do and orders his gang to restore the house. By rebuilding that which his sinful life has broken, Ulysses can release the tormented spirits from the house and redeem himself.

‘Keyhole’ Is Weird, Even by Horror Standards

Ulysses' quest to remember his life and free his wife, and by extension, the trauma trapped in the house, unfolds as a type of Lynchian fever dream and an homage to the silent movies of the 21st century. The film's grainy black and white, bathed in shadow and mystery, recall the gangster films of early Hollywood with a pinch of film noir thrown in for good measure. The house is a sprawling maw of supernatural, dream-like mayhem, which keeps both the gang and the audience guessing what exactly happened in this house. The ghosts drift through the house in a kind of detached spookiness, half aware of the living now inhabiting their prison. All the components for one scary haunted house story are present, but what sets this film apart from others of the genre is just how weird the ghosts really are.

Instead of terrorizing the living by popping out and scarring people, they roam from house to house engaged in their respective acts of weirdness that they did when they were alive. There is the ghost of the estate's handy man who just screams while hammering nails into the wall, and then there's Brucie (uncredited), the chronic masturbator who frantically (and symbolically) shakes dice in a suspiciously erotic form of the game, Yahtzee. His other son, Ned (uncredited), also a ghost, obsessively guzzles milk, but Ulysses seems not to remember or be bothered by it. The strangest scene by far, though, is the gangster, Ogilbe, (Kevin McDonald), who leaves to investigate a noise and comes across the ghost of a woman washing the floor whom he attempts to rape, only to be electrocuted to death. He spends the rest of the film as a ghost locked in an eternal copulation with a completely disinterested partner (the ghost woman he tried to assault).

What Makes ‘Keyhole’ Work as a Horror Movie?

Given the strangeness of the ghosts (whose proclivities are as amusing as they are creepy), one might wonder how this film works as a horror movie. Keyhole is in many ways your typical haunted house story, as the brave protagonist and company explore an old house filled with ghosts on a dark and stormy night, but Maddin—who makes some of the weirdest movies—flips this on its head, making the ghosts symbolically frightening more than overtly frightening. There are no real jump scares in this film, a tactic employed by most horror movies in a cheap thrill that gets the audience's heart racing. Maddin does away with and imbues the ghosts with a cryptic symbolism that allows the audience to infer what may have happened inside the house but never directly explains it. This is the true horror of the film: the horror of being trapped forever by your mistakes and the inability to change them.

Calypso's nudity is unsettling, but what's even more unsettling is that he's chained to his daughter's bed listening to her to have sex. While the film never explicitly explains why this, it could be inferred that some kind of sexual trauma took place between the two that cascaded through the various generations of the family. Why else would she seek solace in the arms of a murderous gangster? The dysfunction of the family unfolds as we learn how the children died, all through accidents and through the detached negligence of their parents. The ghosts are full of sorrow, and that's evident as Ulysses and Denny relive the past events that brought them to the reckoning on this fateful night.

The combination of a dramatic gangster tale and an introspective ghost story is wonderfully effective at enticing the audience to stick with this strange odyssey while simultaneously undermining expectations with a frightening weirdness that is deeply disturbing. The meandering plot and frugality of the film only adds to the ambiance, resulting in a movie that scares the audience by forcing them to adopt a dream logic. The shifting reality of the plot dissolves into a flurry of images which keeps the viewer off balance until the very end. Keyhole is such a rich tapestry of drama and horror, so utterly confusing that it begs to be watched repeatedly.

