You never know quite what to expect from Pablo Larraín's domestic thriller, come psychodrama, come high-camp spectacle. One minute, the royal family are all weighing themselves on ornate scales as part of an antiquated ritual going back to the Dark Ages. The next, Diana is munching down on a KFC Bargain Bucket with Princes William and Harry. And now, the real-life KFC is getting in on Spencermania, with their own extra-special, finger-lickin' offer of Diana-inspired couture.

Perhaps no sartorial statement is better known than the iconic (if you're a Windsor, you might prefer "infamous") black sheep jumper, which she wore to myriad events with Prince Charles in the '80s and '90s. And now, for a cool £35 (around fifty bucks)—with all proceeds going to the KFC Foundation, which supports grassroots youth organizations across the UK—you can get the KFC equivalent: a black chicken jumper aptly called "The Spencer." It, too, is a strikingly bold red, its pattern the same as the original... albeit with a poultry twist.​​​​​​​

As the film itself reflects, the Princess of Wales had a devilish way of using her closet to rebel (like many of us do, only with more designer garments than even Patrizia Reggiani could fit in her walk-in wardrobe).

While the piece itself isn't seen in Spencer, you might've noticed Emma Corrin sporting it in the latest season of The Crown, layered over a chic little frilly-necked number. According to Grazia, the original that Diana wore now sits in London's Victoria & Albert Museum.

If the KFC version is too fowl for your tastes, you might prefer a replica with the original, fluffier motif, knitted by Rowing Blazers. But at $295, it'll set you back almost nine times the Kentucky fried variant. That's a whole lotta Bargain Buckets.

