The Big Picture Khadijah Haqq, the loyal friend of Khloe Kardashian, is also a successful career woman with acting roles and a joint YouTube channel with her twin sister, Malika.

Khadijah met her now estranged husband, Bobby McCray, in a nightclub, and they had a stable romance before getting married in 2010. They have three children together.

Although they did not disclose the reason for their split, Khadijah and McCray announced that they have decided to part ways, emphasizing the importance of honesty and privacy. They are now focused on co-parenting and their future endeavors.

Anyone who has been actually Keeping Up With The Kardashains knows who the Haqq sisters are. But to anyone unfamiliar, Khadijah Haqq and Malika Haqq are the long-term twin besties of Khloe Kardashain. The sisters gained a spotlight of their own by being a supportive and loyal friend to Khloe. Khadijah is the oldest of the twins. Although, she isn’t just Khloe’s sidekick but is also a successful career woman herself. She has had acting roles in Penny in Sky High, Veda in ATL, Mindy in School for Scoundrels, You People, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and 20 Years After. In 2015, she also took part in Kardashian spin-off series, Dash Dolls.

Apart from her acting career, she has a joint YouTube channel with her sister, Malika, where they share their lifestyle and sisterhood with their fans. The channel is titled Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah. Recently the older twin chose to part ways with her husband. Here is what we know about Khadijah Haqq's marriage.

Khadijah Met Bobby McCray at a Nightclub

Image via KUWTK YouTube

Khadijah met her now ex-husband, Bobby McCray, in 2007 at a nightclub! The two started dating and had a passionate but stable romance until eventually getting married in 2010. Khadijah chose to tie the knot in her birth-city of Los Angeles. They were often seen together at red carpets even when they were dating, and then often posted their anniversaries on their social media. The couple stayed in a healthy relationship together for 16 years, and they share three kids together. Khadijah is also a bonus mother to Bobby's eldest son from a previous relationship. Which is why the divorce news was unexpected and came as a shock to fans. In one of her videos, Khadijah even talked about the small things that made her fall in love with Bobby. She said, "And he would put on tights every Sunday and cleats and crack quarterbacks for a living. I thought that was amazing. Nobody loved seeing him on turf as much as I did."

She's Put Her Family First

Image via E!

While Khadijah has taken small acting roles over the years, her priority has been her children and her husband. In fact, there are certain jobs she's turned down that don't align with her family values. Dash Dolls chronicled the famous twins spearheading the Kardashian family stores and employees. Fans will remember when she did a topless photo shoot for a denim jean campaign. Khadijah refused to sign off on the release, despite her sister's insistence, because she didn't feel they were appropriate for a married woman.

Khadijah Announce Their Split

Image via KUWTK YouTube

The couple only announced that they have split but kept the reason behind their split private. In late August, Khadijah made a heartfelt and sincere Instagram post about this and also requested for privacy for her family on this issue. It seems that being honest to her fans is just as important to her as keeping private.

She wrote in her post: "While Bobby and i have a great deal of love for each other, its best we move forward separately. I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family. I share this not because I believe its newsworthy, but so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I'm so grateful for my incredible support system!" It seems that the two had a gentle parting rather than a harsh split and both are handling the situation maturely. We can only wish them all the best on the co-parenting and on their future endeavors.