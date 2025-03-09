Khloé Kardashian is determined to get her reclusive brother, Rob Kardashian, back in the public eye! The Kardashians star, who is incredibly protective of her brother, has taken it upon herself to gradually bring him out of hiding and help him overcome the challenges in his life.

According to In Touch, Khloé is relentless in her effort to get Rob back on his feet and become the “outgoing, confident guy he used to be.” It breaks the Good American mogul’s heart to see her sibling beaten down by life, and she believes it’s her duty to help him overcome these challenges. The same source claims that while people have accused the mom of two of having a savior complex, they fail to understand the brother-sister duo used to be joined at the hip since they were kids. It’s also confirmed that Rob currently resides in a wing of Khloé’s house in LA, which enables her to check in on him occasionally and ensure he isn’t lonely.

Khloé is taking baby steps, like shooting him a call during an episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonderland, and hopes he’ll come on for an episode one day. Rob has stayed out of the spotlight ever since Keeping Up With the Kardashians concluded in 2021. After years of being privy to public scrutiny about his appearance and personal life, the dad of one grew frightened to be caught on camera. The source further shed light on Khloé’s ultimate goal:

“Her goal is to get him back to being comfortable in the public eye again this year.”

Kris Jenner Is Not Thrilled That Khloé Kardashian Started Therapy