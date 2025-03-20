Khloé Kardashian’s dating life has been the talk of the town for quite a bit now and that’s mainly because the Good American mogul hasn’t dated anybody for over three years now. However, she had never dished out on her sex life details up until now. In fact, the mom of two went all in about her sex and dating life on the latest episodes of both The Kardashians and Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

On March 20, 2025, episode of the ongoing The Kardashians Season 6, Khloé was chatting up with Kim Kardashian and hairstylist Chris Appleton on their way to Tuscany, Italy for Andrea Bocelli’s concert. Appleton, teasingly, said out loud, “Let’s get Khloé laid.” To which, Khloé’s response was: “You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex.” She then at once turned to Kim and had a quick sister-to-sister wink moment, “He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years.” This sequence was followed up by a confessional where Khloé provided further context and expressed her sentiments in a light-hearted, joke-banter in the following words:

“I mean, I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one. I feel like so much great [stuff] is coming right now, whether it be business or how I feel about myself. My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that’s not serving me, not for me.”

Khloé Kardashian Admitted That She’s Afraid To Get Back in the Dating Game on Her Podcast