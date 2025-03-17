On the lighter side of things — Khloé Kardashian is opening up about something that has been quietly bothering her for years, and it’s her sister Kim Kardashian’s uncanny ability to sleep anywhere, anytime. During the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 6, "Kim and Khloé Take India," which was released on March 13, 2025 — Khloé didn’t hold back while describing her envy of the same, and called Kim’s remarkable skill “rare” while admitting that she wished she could doze off as easily too.

From planes and cars to noisy venues, it seems Kim can switch off her brain and fall asleep instantly. In the episode, Good American mogul and SKIMS founder were on a somewhat 48-hour impromptu wedding trip to India, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded multi-million-dollar Indian wedding.

For Khloé, the frustration stems from watching Kim snooze soundly when life is at its busiest. “I don’t have that ability, normally, but on this trip, I’m turning into Kim,” Khloé revealed, alluding to their jet lag–filled journey to India. Kim, however, was quick to clarify and laughed off the notion that her superpower was a medical condition while saying, “It’s not narcolepsy.” Instead, she praised her sleeping gift as “the best,” and proudly admitted that she can drift off under virtually any circumstances. Khloé, on the other hand, in comparison, has a tougher time relaxing.

The Ambani Wedding Was a Star-Studded Event