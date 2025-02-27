Khloé Kardashian wants all the tea on the dynamic between her brother, Rob Kardashian, and her best friend, Malika Haqq. Malika and Rob go way back and have a history where they were hooking up with each other in 2011. Now, the Good American mogul wants to be let in on the nitty-gritty details of their rendezvous.

On the February 27, 2025, episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the mom of two grilled her best friend on the exact timeline of when she started hooking up with her brother Rob. Malika teased that the duo actually started bumping uglies to “ruffle” Khloé’s feathers. The pair hooked up during the filming of Khloe & Lamar back in 2011 when The Kardashians star was still married to Lamar Odom. Interestingly, Rob was living with the Good American mogul at the time. The newfound information led Khloé to phone her brother, questioning him about whether the only reason he hooked up with Malika was to annoy her and whether the whole thing was just a big joke. Malika and Rob playfully quipped back and forth, engaging in light-hearted flirting.

During the conversation, Rob even joked about how Malika once told him, “You loved me.” The vibe of the conversation was kept breezy and was taken in the spirit of light banter. Addressing the primary question about the hookup, Rob reflected on it being good fun and “great gamesmanship” before spilling saucier tea as follows:

“It was great sex! It was very passionate and very good.It was a great passionate connection. It was everything I needed.”

Khloé Kardashian Was Left Mortified With Mom’s Sex Advice

One thing’s for sure, the latest episode of Khloé in Wonder Land was all about spilling spicy tea. Khloé shared a date story from when she went out with a basketball player for “one of the LA teams.” The Good American recounts how she was telling her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq about how the guy was ghosting her at the time.

It was amid this girl talk that Khloé’s mum, Kris Jenner, popped in to share her two cents, leaving the mom of two absolutely mortified. The momager started slowly by questioning her daughter about how many dates she’d been on with the man in question. After sharing that she’d just been on a date or two, Kris shared some choice words of wisdom with her daughter in the following words:

“And she’s like, ‘Well, did you give him a BJ? And I go … ‘What?!'”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch doubled down by stating that the lack of sexual favors was the reason why the boy didn’t call Khloé back. While Malika recounted the instance fondly, remarking how she thought Kris was a cool mom, Khloé was incredibly embarrassed about the fact that her mum shared such NSFW in front of her friends. New episodes of The Kardashians Season 6 drop every Thursday at 12:00 a.m. ET on Hulu. You can stream the show’s previous seasons on the same platform.