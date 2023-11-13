The Big Picture Khloé Kardashian's history of dating men involved in complicated relationships has come back to haunt her, with Tristan Thompson's infidelity being the latest example.

Rather than holding the men accountable for their actions, Khloé often makes the other women involved the villains, as seen in her treatment of Jordyn Woods.

Khloé's pattern of rushing into relationships without taking the time to truly know the person has led to a series of toxic and unstable romances, and it's time for her to disconnect from Tristan once and for all.

There is an old proverb that states: How you get them is how you lose them. The popular adage suggests that people who throw caution to the wind and cheat with others in a relationship will end up being the victim of the same crime. Some consider it karma, others consider it a bad case of fate, but both scenarios drive home the theory that bad seeds planted result in bad harvests later. Die-hard Kardashian fans have tried to make a villain out of Tristan Thompson, but those who understand the law of karma realize it's just Khloé reaping a bad harvest on seeds she's planted over the years.

It doesn't take much digging to find the source of Khloé's romantic woes. Her infamous relationship with former NBA star Lamar Odom was one of the hottest topics online for years. Snagging a franchise player from an existing relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson is light work for a Kardashian, but not only did Khloé snag Lamar but the two tied the knot 30 days after hooking up. At the time, Odom was rebounding hard from losing a child to SIDS with his childhood sweetheart of 10 years, Liza Morales, becoming an addict after failing to deal with the pain and connecting with one of Hollywood's most promising actresses at the time. Khloé became Lamar's safe haven, flaunting their relationship in the press to the humiliation of his children's mother. Taraji disappeared like a ghost in thin air before the public even realized the two had been an item. Lamar ignored every priority in his life except for his trophy Kardashian, and shared that he was the happiest he'd ever been after being adopted into America's first family of reality television.

Khloe and Lamar Odom's Relationship was a Train Wreck

Image via Hulu

Khloé and Lamar were married for four years, although their relationship was extremely toxic and included long stints of separation due to Lamar's drug abuse and philandering ways. Khloé has proven to be a woman who can forgive a man for cheating but has little sympathy for other women. Lamar's relationship with his children and his ex were pushed even further apart during their marriage and, while Khloé can't be blamed for the dysfunction, her presence in Lamar's life during the time was a deterrent.

After the divorce from Lamar was cemented, Khloé dated a bit before falling for another NBA player, Tristan. At the time of their meeting, Tristan was expecting his first child with a woman named, Jordan Craig. Tristan and Jordan have conflicting accounts of the relationship, but she was expecting his child. In the spirit of de ja vu', Khloé fell hard and fast without considering the relationship their romance intruded on. In a short time, the two were posting Instagram official #couplegoals pictures, declaring their love for each other on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and planning to have a family. Khloé was quoted in Elle Magazine saying that she knew Tristan would be an impeccable father because he was already one. She also mentioned the two of them wanted to have a family together with multiple children.

Following the family rulebook, Khloé and Tristan announced their pregnancy with a dramatic pregnancy photo and a caption full of declarations of love on Instagram. The family rejoiced and shared their well wishes even though Tristan's reputation for being a ladies' man wasn't far from anyone's peripheral view. It was discovered in her last month of pregnancy via TMZ reporting tha Tristant was unfatiful and caught on camera. She took him back. But a year later when blogs started circulating gossip about Tristan being seen cheating with a member of the Kardashian's elite aesthetically pleasing crew, a young lady named Jordyn Woods, all hell broke loose. Instead of blasting Tristan for his infidelity during Khloé's pregnancy and beyond, the family turned manicured claws on Jordyn.

The Kardashians Attempt to Blacklist Jordyn Woods and Not Tristan Thompson

Image via Hulu

The scandal became a trending topic that would not die and Khloé's sisters immediately kicked Jordyn out of their circle and painted her to be a homewrecker. Jordyn was blasted in the media for hurting Khloe and the Kardashian nation began sending her hate messages and threats. Thankfully, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith came to Jordyn's rescue and allowed her a voice on Jada's Facebook platform, Red Table Talk. The Smiths also spoke out on behalf of Jordyn, defending her character as a part of their extended family.

Jordyn was viewed by the Kardashians as collateral damage, but eventually, Tristan was welcomed back into the family. Over the past three years, the couple has gone through a series of public makeups and breakups with as many public declarations of love and forgiveness as diatribes to moving on and co-parenting amicably. Tristan's philandering ways were equally consistent, as he went on to have another baby with a personal trainer named Maralee Nichols.

In another apologetic statement, Tristan wrote in an infamous Instagram statement: "Today, paternity tests reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed through this ordeal both publicly and privately.

By this time, Khloé and Tristan had added another baby through surrogacy to their family, and although she didn't admit it publicly, she had to be extremely embarrassed. They were even secretly engaged. Like the rest of the world, Khloé discovered Tristan's infidelity when it hit the net, and while filming her show, thanks to her sisters calling and giving her a heads up. The two claimed they were practicing parenting amicably but, as always, Khloé stood staunchly in her defense of Tristan as, at the very least, her child's father and her friend.

The Kardashian Family Has Come to Tristan Thompson's Rescue

Image by Annamaria Ward, E!

Khloé's sister Kourtney has spoken publicly of their dislike for Tristan, but Kim has voiced considering him a friend. Kim even made fun of her sister by wearing a shirt with the names of Khloé's basketball, playing exes on it as a joke. Khloé has a pattern of connecting with men who are non-monogamous and, instead of taking issue with the men for their actions, she doubles down beside them and makes a villain out of the women they are accused of having an affair with.

Coincidentally, her own penchant for connecting with guys in complicated relationships without clear boundaries has consistently come back to haunt her. Lastly, her ability to gauge a potential partner's ability to be a responsible partner is clearly fractured as she continues to get "booed up" for clout instead of taking her time to get to know the person and decide if they are truly ready to be in a relationship.

Khloé's infractions aren't uncommon in Hollywood, and they are completely the norm in the reality TV world in which Kardashians reign supreme. Fans want to root for love for all the sisters, but with Khloé immature choices and mean girl behavior, it's hard to view her as a victim. Hopefully, she will disconnect from Tristan once and for all and aim her sights on a bachelor that's unattached and not a member of the National Basketball Association.

