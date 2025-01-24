Khloé Kardashian has learned many lessons from her past relationships. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having a retrospective moment on her relationships with ex-husband Lamar Odom and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star is reflecting on how those relationships had lasting effects on her.

During Episode 2 of her podcast Khloé in Wonderland, featuring life coach Jay Shetty, titled “Secrets to Loving Yourself,” the mom of two opened up about how her divorce from former NBA player Odom was much more challenging than dealing with Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. The episode, which was released on January 23, 2025, had the Good American mogul revealed that her divorce was harder on her because she was very young at the time. The Kardashians star noted that she never adopted the victim mentality when either of her relationships failed. Instead, she took each experience in stride and felt that they made her a stronger individual, articulating her approach as follows:

“I took it more like, ‘Okay, that’s another layer of armor that I’m putting on myself that I can get through anything else that happens in my life, but it’s also not going to harden me for my next relationship.”

The mom of two doesn’t want the baggage from one relationship to seep into the next one. More rather, she observes the red fags and makes it a point to avoid them when seeking a new partner. Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2016. The Good American mogul shared two kids with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, True and Tatum Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian Doesn’t Let a Partner’s Infidelity Affect Her Personally

In the same episode of the podcast, Khloé Kardashian shared that she didn’t take the blame for her former partners’ infidelity when she was in a relationship with them. The mom of two has struggled with infidelity both in her marriage to Lamar Odom and her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and father to her kids, Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star believes that their actions have nothing to do with her. She knows that the infidelity had to do with her former partners’ respective underlying trauma that they’d never fully healed from. She also gave a rare insight into the explanations they’d given her when she asked them what prompted them to cheat. Khloé Kardashian revealed that they gave her reasoning in the following lines:

“Oh, my parents or I came from a broken house.’ It's always something like that. It's never about the immediate relationship.”

As someone who has been subject to infidelity more than once, Khloé Kardashian believes that she was the pawn used to make her former partners learn life lessons. She always approaches any situation with compassion and refrains from resorting to manipulation.

The Kardashians Season 6 will premiere on Hulu on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous season on the same platform.

