Khloé Kardashian is not prepped for the Kar-Jenner younglings to step into the limelight. The mother of two and Scott Disick had a conversation in which they discussed how they feel about the possibility of their kids eventually stepping into their shoes and being a part of the reality TV universe. Scott Disick was the first guest featured on the debut episode of Khloé Kardashian’s highly anticipated podcast Khloé in Wonder Land. The episode, titled “The Lord & The Lady,” aired on January 8, 2024, featuring Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s ex-boyfriend Disick.

The Good American mogul asked Disick his thoughts on their kids becoming a part of reality TV. The Flip It Like Disick star thinks it’s entirely up to the kids to decide, although it doesn’t seem like they are interested. However, he was quick to note that Kendall and Kylie Jenner weren’t too interested when they were the same age, either.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars digressed on how the Jenner sisters were barely involved in the show’s initial seasons but also reflected on their presence as celebrities now. Kardashian thinks it’s terrifying to think of the 14 grandkids one day becoming a part of their reality TV empire. Disick claims that the kids could bring a “royal rumble” of personalities to The Kardashians. Kardashian also expressed her fears about the younger granddaughters of the family entering their teenage years in the following words:

“I am so terrified just for Storm, Chi, True and Dream to be teenagers at the same time. I am terrified.”

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick Make a Pact To Hold Off on Dating

The same episode of the podcast featured the KUWTK duo discussing their dating lives as single parents. Kardashian and Disick agreed that they don’t plan on getting into relationships until their kids are older. Both of them want to channel all their energy into raising their respective kids.

Disick confessed that his kids want him to be with someone, but he believes he doesn’t want to bring someone into his life unless they are “the end all be all” person. The father of Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick, whom he shares with ex, Kardashian Barker, stated how, for the next couple of years, he just wants to focus on being a good dad, saying:

“And if I was with somebody else, yeah, I’d still be a good dad but I would have somebody that I’d be putting on a pedestal near them.”

Kardashian, who shares her kids, True and Tatum Thompson, with ex Tristan Thompson, agreed. She shared that she’s in a similar position and understands why Disick is making that choice. The mom of two couldn’t be bothered to be dating right now, but maybe she’ll give it some thought in eight years.

The Kardashians Season 6 will premiere on Hulu on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous season on the same platform.

Your changes have been saved The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 14, 2022 Cast Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5 Story By kim kardashian Writers Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Dis Directors Ryan Seacrest Showrunner Ryan Seacrest Expand

Watch on Hulu