In Khloé Kardashian's recent Khloé In Wonder Land podcast episode "Club Days, Wild Nights, & Growing Up," the reality star invited her close friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq to join her in reminiscing about their wild behavior in their youth. On the one hand, this is further evidence that the Kardashian clan are running out of current things about their lives to share with their still avid audience, part of a trend in focusing on the past to avoid speaking about the present. But more than that, this podcast episode is proof that The Kardashians is sorely lacking the influence that individuals outside the family can bring to the series.

The Kardashians needs to open up the cast to individuals from outside the family more often. In the podcast episode, Khloé is relaxed and back to her usual boisterous self with her trusted friends, each gladly reminiscing about growing up together. The unfiltered Khloé comes out in this closed environment with trusted friends, as the episodes where Khloé knows the guest well tend to show off the qualities she used to exhibit at the height of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame. The family reality series has lost the authentic quality it was once known for, as each episode is filled with business promotions and staged events that bring select family members together. With Season 6 of The Kardashians losing steam, Khloé's podcast is better than the family series.

The Twins Know How to Draw Khloé's Personality Out

In the twins' appearance on Khloé's podcast, there was an ease and comfort on the set that is often lacking during family scenes in The Kardashians. Khloé was comfortable enough with her guests to boss Malika around when she continued to turn her head away from the microphone, with the Kardashian sister swatting the arm of the recording device toward her friend with gleeful irritation as she barked at her friend to speak into it. This is the Khloé so often seen on Keeping Up, who is loud, energetic, and the ambassador of good times, willing to wrestle one of her sisters to the ground if she threatened the vibe. Now in The Kardashians, Khloé is frequently more reserved, and like so many of the sisters these days, her scenes come across as restricted, like there is much that is being left unsaid.

During the podcast episode, Khloé was even reminded by the twins that they were around early enough to have stories to share about her father, who she lost when she was 19. Khloé softened as she heard Malika talk about calling the Kardashian family home past curfew and having to quickly hang up when Robert Kardashian would answer. The reality star gladly expressed how much she enjoys hearing people tell stories about her dad. These are the kinds of conversations that could happen in The Kardashians, if they opened up the cast to people outside the family.

Because the twins also had a friendship with Khloé's brother Rob Kardashian in their youth, the ladies even called him to include him in a conversation about his and Malika's dating history. The twins are trusted Kardashian allies and have been featured on the family reality series many times over the years. They are able to draw out the personalities and playful sides of each family member, and they even have the courage to disagree with the sisters, which is more than most individuals appearing on the show can say.

'The Kardashians' Needs to Expand the Cast