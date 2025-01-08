The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian is the self-proclaimed “open book” of the Kar-Jenner clan. Known for her bold and unapologetic personality, many think that Khloé Kardashian is the most relatable member of the infamous reality TV family and by launching her own podcast, titled Khloe in Wonder Land, Khloé is moving away from her family’s often overly produced and obviously scripted reality TV shows. Therefore, it's only fair to hope that Khloe's upcoming podcast tops things up with honest conversations and a real look at the woman behind the camera.

Now, the Kar-Jenners are no strangers to controversy, and the Good American founder has faced her fair share of them — from failed relationships to intense public scrutiny over her physical appearance, the reality star has found herself in the news for all kinds of reasons. However, the one thing that she is always criticized for is her lack of honesty. Out of all the Kar-Jenners, Khloé is always under fire for her selective transparency. It’s almost like she has a knack for openly sharing the good parts of her life while strategically downplaying the ugly ones. With Khloé in Wonder Land, she has a chance to be the unfiltered person she portrays herself as on the show. But will that really happen? Or is this podcast just another extension of the curated Kardashian brand?

Khloé Kardashian Lied About Her Appearance for Years