Scott Disick was caught off guard when his weight-loss medication made an appearance on an episode of The Kardashians Season 5! This prompted Khloé Kardashian to ring him up during the February 27, 2025, episode of The Kardashians Season 6, asking her sister’s ex if he’d watched the episode.

The latest episode of the popular reality show showed Khloé seated in her home with Kendall Jenner. They called Scott to inform him about his weight-loss medication being caught on camera in the previous season. Initially, the father of three was unsure of what she was referring to when the Good American mogul asked him about whether he’d spotted something in his fridge in The Kardashians Season 5 episode. Eventually, he caught on and frantically exclaimed at the thought that his Mounjaro weight loss medication was caught on camera.

The sisters had a quick laugh as Lord Disick came to terms with the unfortunate information. The clip from the show was from the time when Scott had suffered injuries from a frightening accident that prevented him from being active like he usually would’ve been. In a confessional, Khloé jokes about how Scott should’ve been more careful about where he stores his medications, dropping her two cents cheekily as follows:

“Do what everyone else does, hide your drugs!”

Scott Disick Isn’t Ashamed About Taking Weight Loss Medication