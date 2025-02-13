It was almost going to be the end of an era for The Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian is spilling the tea on how her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, nearly quit the famous family’s Hulu show, which is currently airing its sixth season. The Good American mogul shares insight into how the Poosh founder was convinced to stay on board.

In an exclusive interview with E! News on February 10, 2025, Khloé addressed that Kourtney almost bid adieu to the popular reality TV show, and it took her sister Kim Kardashian to convince her against it. The mom of two shared that she was “terrified” when Kim went to have that conversation with the Poosh mogul. Khloé didn’t let on any more insight into the nitty gritty details of the conversation between her older sisters and stated that viewers would have to wait to see it on the show. The Khloé in Wonder Land podcast host shed light on where she stood amid the interaction in the following words:

“It was not my doing and I think I was a little baby and I wasn’t involved for that because somehow I’m always in the middle of them. I’m like, ‘I don’t have a dog in this fight, I’m good.’”

Fortunately, the sisters were able to work things out, and Kourtney dropped the idea of leaving the show. Khloé believes that Kim was at the helm of the rift between the sisters and that she had nothing to do with it. The mom of two joked that the sisters call each other “sweepers” who sweep their problems under the rug, which causes the matters to resurface later.

Khloé Kardashian Dishes on Which of Her Sisters Will Have a Baby Next