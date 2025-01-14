In a time where "everybody has a podcast," leave it to a woman who literally has the world on a string to jump in and continue the trend. Khloe Kardashian has launched her own podcast called Khloe in Wonderland. Why? Because she can. The podcast, which really is just a video, defeating the point of the origins of podcasts, which are meant to be consumed as an audio art form, features The Kardashians star in "deep" conversation. Now, timing is everything, and perhaps launching the debut episode amidst the horrific Los Angeles wildfires was ill-timed, but here we are. Analyzing the content of episode 1 of the reality star's latest venture.

To kick off her new series, Khloe has invited long-time Keeping Up With the Kardashians leech Scott Disick as her first guest. Why? It's hard to say, but one might have to assume it's the desire to have some good tea spilled. And to help promote that new season of The Kardashians. To be fair, the video version of Khloe in Wonderland is connected to the streaming series' Youtube account. The question still remains of all the people that Khloé Kardashian has access to: why did she bring on Scott Disick? It's because their friendship is truly baffling.

The Origin of Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Friendship

Image via E!

The episode begins with Khloe Kardashian letting Scott Disick know that he's the first one to sit across from her in her attempt to be an insightful podcast host, only to pull the rug from under him and warn that he may not be the official first episode. Why is this important? It leads to the banter that they have developed since Disick started hanging around the family. As a refresher, Discick dated Kourtney Kardashian between 2006 until 2015, in which they have three children. Disick only appeared on this podcast because he doesn't appear on other similar formats because he doesn't want to be questioned about "the family." But guess what the two are doing? Talking about the family. After whining about the state of podcasting, they continue to leave the world with headline fodder that is bound to be twisted. Their discussion isn't so much a deep dive into Scott Disick's life, but two pals palling around.

Khloé Kardashian spent the episode trying to clarify her relationship with the father of her sister's kids. She called him her "brother." She referred to him as one of her best friends. Which is all valid, until they divulge the evolution of their bond. The younger versions of Khloe and Scott had some tension when he was first coming around, but when she referred to him as the king of reinvention, it was clear she has a strong respect for his growth. Like any figure in the public image, the pair has been questioned about their closeness.

Khoe revealed that Scott was her "number one person" as a potential guest. Why? Because everyone wants the juicy tea regarding whether they had ever hooked up. They took the bait and joked about it. Disick sarcastically said, "F- yeah," before she set the record straight that they hadn't. Again, going back to that headline fodder that is about to get twisted. Khloe claimed it had been strange that the rumors tied the two as a couple. He said, "I don't think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything. Just like, 'Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,' boom. Let's just say something ridiculous," he said. "And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, 'They're soulmates!' Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We're not soulmates."

Focusin on Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian's Friendship Appears to Be a Distraction