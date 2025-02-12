Khloé Kardashian is dishing on whether Kris Jenner plans to head down the altar! The momager and her beau, Corey Gamble, celebrated ten years together in August 2024. Now, the Good American mogul is addressing whether her mother plans on taking the next step in her relationship. In an exclusive interview with E! News on February 10, 2025, Khloé quipped about her mom Kris being "nothing like a 70-year-old bride.” Khloe later went on to say "I don’t know if she’s going to wear white, but we’ll see.”

However, the mom of two was quick to add that if Kris wanted to tie the knot with Corey, she was totally on board with the idea. When asked if her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, would be part of their mom’s Bachelorette party planning, the Good American mogul said she’s probably be the one to do it. While she’s unsure of her mom’s plans to wed, Khloé noted that Kris was focused on her career and that the momager has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

Regardless of whether Kris decides to get hitched or not, Khloé said if there were to be a Bachelorette party, it would have to be epic. The Kardashians star said there would be immense pressure surrounding the party due to high expectations from her mom’s friends, as she provided insight on them as follows:

“Her friends are so much cooler than—no offense to my friends—than me and my friends.”

Khloé Kardashian Learned a “Hard” Lesson During Her Marriage to Lamar Odom