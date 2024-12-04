Khloé Kardashian is dishing on why she had to keep her feelings bottled up for a long time due to some traumatic experiences with therapy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed how a former therapist betrayed her by allegedly leaking confidential information to tabloids amid her divorce from Lamar Odom.

In an interview with Bustle on December 3, 2024, Khloé Kardashian revealed how she had to turn to the gym as a form of therapy after her therapist allegedly disclosed confidential information to a tabloid. The mom of two expressed how she was sure her therapist was the one who disclosed her private information since she believes there’s no other way the news could’ve gotten out. The incident kick-started the Good American mogul’s fitness bug but also resulted in her avoiding therapy for over a decade. The Kardashians star shared how the gym was her haven and how fitness helped her fight her demons in that tumultuous period in the following words:

“I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym.”

Khloé Kardashian finally resorted to therapy once again after being urged by her sister Kim Kardashian. The reality star revealed how she has been seeing the SKIMS mogul’s therapist while remarking how she really likes the new therapist. After returning to therapy, Khloé Kardashian discovered that she had a lot to unpack and how going to a shrink has helped her combat life and thrive in her 40s.

Khloé Kardashian Dishes on Why She Really Wanted Her Daughter to Have a Sibling

Close

In the same interview, Khloé Kardashian shared why she felt it was imperative for her daughter, True Thompson, to have a sibling. The mom of two noted how she manifested the idea when her father, Robert Kardashian, died and how she leaned on her siblings during that challenging period.

The Kardashians star expressed how, at the time of her father’s death, her mother, Kris Jenner, couldn’t resonate with the emotions and pain that were running through Khloé Kardashian and her siblings. The Good American mogul noted how her siblings were her support system at the time and felt that, similarly, it was important for her daughter to have the same. The Hulu star further justified why she wanted True Thompson to have a sibling in the following words:

“It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system.”

Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson: daughter True Thompson and two-year-old son Tatum Thompson. Later in the interview, the Good American founder also noted how her kids picked up on her OCD habits and love to mirror her hyper-organized nature.

The Kardashians has been renewed for a sixth season, but an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

